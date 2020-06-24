Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags.

No word on what this means for the SmackDown taping, but the show likely could be rewritten due to the positive tests across the board. If Friday’s taping end up taking place “friends and family” will not be invited back to serve as fans in the crowd.

A source according to PWInsider stated that the positive test results could be in the “two dozen range” but this isn't yet confirmed. The positives are said to be across the board so it's staff, production and talents.

WWE Positive Coronavirus Tests Reportedly "In The Two Dozen Range"

WWE Employees Reportedly Tested Positive For Coronavirus

Jon Moxley Pulled From Tonight's AEW Dynamite Due To COVID-19 Concerns

WWE Has A New Partnership In Italy With Discovery

Ric Flair Reveals That Charlotte Flair Has A TV Offer

AEW Dynamite Preview For Tonight's Episode

Liv Morgan Calls Out WWE Cutting Parts Of Her Match On RAW

Keith Lee Speaks About Being Drugged And Raped

Marty Scurll Issues Statement On Sexual Assault Allegations

AEW Star Darby Allin Accused Of Emotionally Abusing In Past Relationship

Brock Lesnar Accused Of Sexual Harassment By Former WWE Star

On the NXT Level (June 23rd, 2020)

Former NWA Vice President David Lagana Denies Sexual Assault Allegation

Austin Aries Says "I Am Not A Sexual Predator, I’m Not A User, I Am Not An Abuser"

Teddy Hart Accused Of Physical & Sexual Abuse By Indy Wrestler

WWE Superstar Austin Theory Accused Of Sending Inappropriate Messages To A Minor

The Undertaker Says "Thank You" Following Retirement Speculation

Marty Scurll Accused Of Sexually Abusing A 16-Year-Old Minor

Charlotte Flair Taking Some Time Off WWE Television

Undertaker Says He Begged Vince McMahon To Work With Yokozuna

IMPACT Wrestling Confirms Two Releases and a Suspension

WWE Monday Night Raw Results (06/22/2020)

WWE Raw Results: Who Will Challenge Asuka for Raw Women's Title at Extreme Rules?

WWE Raw Results: WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Match

