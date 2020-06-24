WWE Employees Reportedly Tested Positive For Coronavirus

It appears that several WWE employees may have tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19). These people were at WWE's Performance Center located in Orlando, Florida. This also includes an in ring talent which isn't named.

We don't know who the employees are either at this moment, or how many of them happened to be wrestlers but at least three people who had been at the PC were positive for the virus.

WWE will now be doing COVID-19 testing before this week’s TV tapings on Friday to make sure the coronavirus has not spread among talent and behind-the-scenes workers.

PWInsider reports WWE began emailing talent and staff over the weekend to inform them that there had been a new COVID-19 positive test result. The e-mails advised the employees to again get tested for the virus. This report noted that there have since been multiple positives coming out of the new round of testing.