Jon Moxley Pulled From Tonight's AEW Dynamite Due To COVID-19 Concerns

Tony Khan has announced that AEW World Champion Jon Moxley has been pulled from tonight's Dynamite episode on TNT due to COVID-19 concerns.

AEW reported that Moxley would be working tonight's show, but this obviously isn't the case anymore.

Tony Khan said that Moxley recently came in contact with someone who had contact with someone who has the coronavirus.

Jon Moxley warned AEW about this, and AEW's medical doctors told him to stay at home and get tested to protect the AEW talent and staff.

"Recently @JonMoxley had contact with someone who had contact with someone who has COVID-19. Mox did the right thing & warned us. Doc asked him to stay home & get tested to protect us here at our test site. Cage will be in action tonight on #AEWDynamite ahead of their title fight. Jon Moxley can get slammed on a car, crawl through tacks & fall through the stage, but it's every bit as cool that he came forward & told us he'd had secondhand exposure to COVID. We test everyone here at #AEWDynamite, but Jon protected everyone onsite like the great champ he is"

Recently @JonMoxley had contact with someone who had contact with someone who has COVID-19. Mox did the right thing & warned us. Doc asked him to stay home & get tested to protect us here at our test site. Cage will be in action tonight on #AEWDynamite ahead of their title fight pic.twitter.com/TWbskkzU2Z — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) June 24, 2020