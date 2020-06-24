Ric Flair Reveals That Charlotte Flair Has A TV Offer

Ric Flair revealed that there seems to be outside interest for Charlotte if she so decided to leave the pro wrestling industry. This comes via is The Wrestling Inc Daily Podcast.

"I'm actually hoping that when she finishes her commitments up at SummerSlam or whenever it is – I have no idea when. I know she has a TV series looking at her and she's got fitness people wanting to do work with her," said Flair. "I hope that she takes as long as she wants off so that all these people that can fill her shoes and do that every night have the opportunity and God bless that thought."

He had been asked if she would be taking time off after SummerSlam.

"No, no, no. I'm saying that I would assume that she's gonna do SummerSlam. I'm saying that I hope she goes to the company because she's been actively pursued for a series. I can't give any more than that. And I just hope she just goes and says, 'Hey, I wanna take some time off.' Even though the WWE appreciates me, and you can write down my name every day, the fans don't seem to get it," stated Flair. "Hey, somebody else come along and see what you got. To all the people I'm holding back, have at it. I'm serious – if I were her then I would say that. I would say, 'Stick it.' I'm so mad about that – one mark after another, 'We're tired of seeing her.' Good, watch her on TV in another event. She's a millionaire – she can do what she wants to do. And she's a millionaire because of the company; there you go."

At this moment in time, it appears that Flair is written off of TV and that her injury could be legit. She suffered an attack by Nia Jax this past Monday, and you can see the highlight below.