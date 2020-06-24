AEW Dynamite Preview For Tonight's Episode

* Santana vs. Matt Hardy (Fans vote on which "Version" of Matt will show up)

* "The Exalted One" Mr. Brodie Lee and Colt Cabana vs. Joey Janela and Sonny Kiss

* AEW World Champion Jon Moxley will be in action with Taz on commentary

Tonight's AEW Dynamite is airing tonight, and it looks like we're going to see Jon Moxley in action, Jericho vs Orange Cassidy, Brodie Lee and Colt Cobana vs Joey Janela and Sonny Kiss, Luchasaurus vs Wardlow, Matt Hardy vs Santana, and Hikaru Shida in action

Ric Flair Reveals That Charlotte Flair Has A TV Offer

Ric Flair revealed that there seems to be outside interest for Charlotte if she so decided to leave the pro wrestling industry. This comes via is The Wrestling Inc Daily Podcast. "I'm actuall[...] Jun 24 - Ric Flair revealed that there seems to be outside interest for Charlotte if she so decided to leave the pro wrestling industry. This comes via is The Wrestling Inc Daily Podcast. "I'm actuall[...]

Liv Morgan Calls Out WWE Cutting Parts Of Her Match On RAW

WWE Superstar Liv Morgan called out WWE on Twitter for cutting out parts of her match against Natalya on RAW. Nattie got help from Lana as she applied the Sharpshooter on Morgan to win the [...] Jun 24 - WWE Superstar Liv Morgan called out WWE on Twitter for cutting out parts of her match against Natalya on RAW. Nattie got help from Lana as she applied the Sharpshooter on Morgan to win the [...]

Keith Lee Speaks About Being Drugged And Raped

As you may have noticed, the #SpeakingOut movement is in full swing and has been this past week. Keith Lee had shared a story of a time he got drugged and raped a few years ago recently via Twitter. [...] Jun 24 - As you may have noticed, the #SpeakingOut movement is in full swing and has been this past week. Keith Lee had shared a story of a time he got drugged and raped a few years ago recently via Twitter. [...]

Marty Scurll Issues Statement On Sexual Assault Allegations

Marty Scrull has issued the following statement concerning recent allegations that he slept with a 16-year-old girl. "I am aware that a young woman has bravely come forward with her account of sexu[...] Jun 23 - Marty Scrull has issued the following statement concerning recent allegations that he slept with a 16-year-old girl. "I am aware that a young woman has bravely come forward with her account of sexu[...]

AEW Star Darby Allin Accused Of Emotionally Abusing In Past Relationship

Independent wrestler Danika Della Rouge has shared the story of an anonymous person claiming AEW star Darby Allin emotionally abused them. “Can you imagine having to watch every single word t[...] Jun 23 - Independent wrestler Danika Della Rouge has shared the story of an anonymous person claiming AEW star Darby Allin emotionally abused them. “Can you imagine having to watch every single word t[...]

Brock Lesnar Accused Of Sexual Harassment By Former WWE Star

In a recent interview on the Kee On Sports podcast, former WWE star Terri Runnels accused former WWE Champion Brock Lesnar of sexual harassment. She has made this same claim since an interview in 2004[...] Jun 23 - In a recent interview on the Kee On Sports podcast, former WWE star Terri Runnels accused former WWE Champion Brock Lesnar of sexual harassment. She has made this same claim since an interview in 2004[...]

On the NXT Level (June 23rd, 2020)

Welcome everyone to the second edition of ‘On the NXT Level’, I am your columnist, Daniel A.J Barker, and what a week we've had from the yellow brand. This is going to be a mix of review a[...] Jun 23 - Welcome everyone to the second edition of ‘On the NXT Level’, I am your columnist, Daniel A.J Barker, and what a week we've had from the yellow brand. This is going to be a mix of review a[...]

Former NWA Vice President David Lagana Denies Sexual Assault Allegation

David Lagana has released a statement denying all allegations made against him in the #SpeakingOut movement on social medial. He stepped down as NWA Vice President following allegations of sexual assa[...] Jun 23 - David Lagana has released a statement denying all allegations made against him in the #SpeakingOut movement on social medial. He stepped down as NWA Vice President following allegations of sexual assa[...]

Austin Aries Says "I Am Not A Sexual Predator, I’m Not A User, I Am Not An Abuser"

Austin Aries issued a statement on Twitter following the recent abuse allegations made against him in the #SpeakingOut movement. You can read his statement in the tweet below. Please read. Thank y[...] Jun 23 - Austin Aries issued a statement on Twitter following the recent abuse allegations made against him in the #SpeakingOut movement. You can read his statement in the tweet below. Please read. Thank y[...]

Teddy Hart Accused Of Physical & Sexual Abuse By Indy Wrestler

Teddy Hart has been accused of physical and sexual abuse by independent wrestler Machiko. Below is what she posted on Twitter: “Would repeatedly steal my car and keys that made me cons[...] Jun 23 - Teddy Hart has been accused of physical and sexual abuse by independent wrestler Machiko. Below is what she posted on Twitter: “Would repeatedly steal my car and keys that made me cons[...]

WWE Superstar Austin Theory Accused Of Sending Inappropriate Messages To A Minor

WWE Superstar Austin Theory has been accused of inappropriately messaging a 13-year-old girl named Taytum. She claimed she met Theory at a show and he made her feel uncomfortable by pulling her close[...] Jun 23 - WWE Superstar Austin Theory has been accused of inappropriately messaging a 13-year-old girl named Taytum. She claimed she met Theory at a show and he made her feel uncomfortable by pulling her close[...]

The Undertaker Says "Thank You" Following Retirement Speculation

The Undertaker on Tuesday shared a photo, with the caption “Thank You” to his fans on social media. As reported a couple of days ago, on the final episode of Undertaker: The Last Ri[...] Jun 23 - The Undertaker on Tuesday shared a photo, with the caption “Thank You” to his fans on social media. As reported a couple of days ago, on the final episode of Undertaker: The Last Ri[...]

Marty Scurll Accused Of Sexually Abusing A 16-Year-Old Minor

Ring Of Honor wrestler and head booker Marty Scurll has been accused sexually abusing a 16-year-old when she was intoxicated at the age of 16. Below is her #SpeakingOut story: “IPWUK were ru[...] Jun 23 - Ring Of Honor wrestler and head booker Marty Scurll has been accused sexually abusing a 16-year-old when she was intoxicated at the age of 16. Below is her #SpeakingOut story: “IPWUK were ru[...]

Charlotte Flair Taking Some Time Off WWE Television

As seen on Monday's Raw, Nia Jax took out Charlotte Flair. The segment was a way to explain Charlotte’s absence from television. Dave Meltzer noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that Charlotte is[...] Jun 23 - As seen on Monday's Raw, Nia Jax took out Charlotte Flair. The segment was a way to explain Charlotte’s absence from television. Dave Meltzer noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that Charlotte is[...]

Undertaker Says He Begged Vince McMahon To Work With Yokozuna

Undertaker recalled his friendship with Yokozuna on Corey Graves After the Bell podcast, and revealed a story about how he begged Vince McMahon to let him be the first to work with Yoko. On Yokozuna:[...] Jun 23 - Undertaker recalled his friendship with Yokozuna on Corey Graves After the Bell podcast, and revealed a story about how he begged Vince McMahon to let him be the first to work with Yoko. On Yokozuna:[...]

IMPACT Wrestling Confirms Two Releases and a Suspension

The following comes from ImpactWrestling.com: IMPACT Wrestling confirms that it has terminated its contracts with Dave Crist and Joey Ryan, effective immediately. In addition, it has suspended Mich[...] Jun 22 - The following comes from ImpactWrestling.com: IMPACT Wrestling confirms that it has terminated its contracts with Dave Crist and Joey Ryan, effective immediately. In addition, it has suspended Mich[...]

WWE Monday Night Raw Results (06/22/2020)

The following are the results of the June 22nd, 2020 edition of Monday Night Raw: 1. Dolph Ziggler announced that he and Robert Roode have been traded to Raw in exchange for A.J. Styles. Ziggl[...] Jun 22 - The following are the results of the June 22nd, 2020 edition of Monday Night Raw: 1. Dolph Ziggler announced that he and Robert Roode have been traded to Raw in exchange for A.J. Styles. Ziggl[...]

WWE Raw Results: Who Will Challenge Asuka for Raw Women's Title at Extreme Rules?

After successfully defending the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships against The IIconics, Sasha Banks and Bayley remained in the ring and teased a possible SmackDown Women's Championship Match between[...] Jun 22 - After successfully defending the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships against The IIconics, Sasha Banks and Bayley remained in the ring and teased a possible SmackDown Women's Championship Match between[...]

WWE Raw Results: WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Match

On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks and SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley successfully defended their Tag Team Titles against former champions The[...] Jun 22 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks and SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley successfully defended their Tag Team Titles against former champions The[...]

WWE Raw Results: 24/7 Championship Match

On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, former Cruiserweight Champion Akira Tozawa defeated R-Truth to capture the 24/7 Championship after Truth had been assaulted by Bobby Lashley. He's got[...] Jun 22 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, former Cruiserweight Champion Akira Tozawa defeated R-Truth to capture the 24/7 Championship after Truth had been assaulted by Bobby Lashley. He's got[...]

WWE Raw Results: Raw Women's Championship Match

On tonight's episode of WWE Monday Night Raw, the Raw Women's Champion Asuka successfully defended her title against Charlotte Flair after forcing Charlotte to submit to the Asuka Lock. Can @W[...] Jun 22 - On tonight's episode of WWE Monday Night Raw, the Raw Women's Champion Asuka successfully defended her title against Charlotte Flair after forcing Charlotte to submit to the Asuka Lock. Can @W[...]

WWE Raw Results: WWE Championship Match Announced for Extreme Rules

In the opening segment of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, WWE Champion Drew McIntyre was challenged to a match at Extreme Rules by former two-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion [...] Jun 22 - In the opening segment of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, WWE Champion Drew McIntyre was challenged to a match at Extreme Rules by former two-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion [...]

WWE Raw Results: Raw Tag Team Championship Match

On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, The Street Profits successfully defended their Raw Tag Team Titles against The Viking Raiders. After the match, Angel Garza and Andrade attacked The Stre[...] Jun 22 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, The Street Profits successfully defended their Raw Tag Team Titles against The Viking Raiders. After the match, Angel Garza and Andrade attacked The Stre[...]