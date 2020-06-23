Marty Scurll Issues Statement On Sexual Assault Allegations
Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 23, 2020
Marty Scrull has issued the following statement concerning recent allegations that he slept with a 16-year-old girl.
"I am aware that a young woman has bravely come forward with her account of sexual abuse by some members of the wrestling community in the UK 5 years ago, a community I was a part of.
Although I truly believe that our encounter that evening was consensual, and the fact that the encounter was legal; is almost not the point. I understand that she now views our encounter as part of a bigger problem within the wrestling community.
What concerns me at this moment is that from what I have been reading, she is a fan of wrestling and was made to feel unsafe within that community. This is not acceptable. I also understand that people have been attacking her on social media, and I implore you to please stop. She has a right to her voice and it is our responsibility to listen."
