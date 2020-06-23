WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Austin Aries Says "I Am Not A Sexual Predator, I’m Not A User, I Am Not An Abuser"
Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 23, 2020
Austin Aries issued a statement on Twitter following the recent abuse allegations made against him in the #SpeakingOut movement.
You can read his statement in the tweet below.
https://wrestlr.me/63796/
Copy URL
Popular Tags:
Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags. Post Your Comments...
>>> Enable Javascript to read or add comments.
» More News From This Feed Jun 23
Jun 23 - David Lagana has released a statement denying all allegations made against him in the #SpeakingOut movement on social medial. He stepped down as NWA V[...]
Jun 23
Jun 23 - Austin Aries issued a statement on Twitter following the recent abuse allegations made against him in the #SpeakingOut movement. You can read his sta[...]
Jun 23
Jun 23 - Teddy Hart has been accused of physical and sexual abuse by independent wrestler Machiko. Below is what she posted on Twitter: “Would [...]
Jun 23
Jun 23 - WWE Superstar Austin Theory has been accused of inappropriately messaging a 13-year-old girl named Taytum. She claimed she met Theory at a show and h[...]
Jun 23
Jun 23 - The Undertaker on Tuesday shared a photo, with the caption “Thank You” to his fans on social media. As reported a couple of days ag[...]
Jun 23
Jun 23 - Ring Of Honor wrestler and head booker Marty Scurll has been accused sexually abusing a 16-year-old when she was intoxicated at the age of 16. Below [...]
Jun 23
Jun 23 - As seen on Monday's Raw, Nia Jax took out Charlotte Flair. The segment was a way to explain Charlotte’s absence from television. Dave Meltzer n[...]
Jun 23
Jun 23 - Undertaker recalled his friendship with Yokozuna on Corey Graves After the Bell podcast, and revealed a story about how he begged Vince McMahon to let[...]
Jun 22
Jun 22 - The following comes from ImpactWrestling.com: IMPACT Wrestling confirms that it has terminated its contracts with Dave Crist and Joey Ryan, effecti[...]
Jun 22
Jun 22 - The following are the results of the June 22nd, 2020 edition of Monday Night Raw: 1. Dolph Ziggler announced that he and Robert Roode have bee[...]
Jun 22
Jun 22 - After successfully defending the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships against The IIconics, Sasha Banks and Bayley remained in the ring and teased a pos[...]
Jun 22
Jun 22 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks and SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley successfully defended [...]
Jun 22
Jun 22 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, former Cruiserweight Champion Akira Tozawa defeated R-Truth to capture the 24/7 Championship after Trut[...]
Jun 22
Jun 22 - On tonight's episode of WWE Monday Night Raw, the Raw Women's Champion Asuka successfully defended her title against Charlotte Flair after forcin[...]
Jun 22
Jun 22 - In the opening segment of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, WWE Champion Drew McIntyre was challenged to a match at Extreme Rules [...]
Jun 22
Jun 22 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, The Street Profits successfully defended their Raw Tag Team Titles against The Viking Raiders. After th[...]
Jun 22
Jun 22 - It's being reported that the WWE Backstage program that airs on FS1 on Tuesday nights has been canceled. John Ourand posted the following o[...]
Jun 22
Jun 22 - In the opening segment of tonight's episode of WWE Monday Night Raw, WWE Champion Drew McIntyre was cutting a promo in the ring when he was inter[...]
Jun 22
Jun 22 - Welcome everyone to the second edition of ‘An Elite Perspective’, I am your columnist, Daniel A.J Barker and certainly hope all is well in[...]
Jun 22
Jun 22 - Jim Cornette addressed the latest accusations of abuse that have been made against him on the most recent edition of his Drive-Thru podcast. Cornette [...]
Jun 22
Jun 22 - Candice LeRae has issued the following statement concerning the allegations made about Joey Ryan. Candice LeRae’s statement: "I am mortified[...]
Jun 22 Sammy Guevara Suspended From AEW All Elite Wrestling has tweeted a statement revealing that Sammy Guevara has been "suspended without pay" and he has agreed to undergo "extensive sens[...]
Jun 22 - All Elite Wrestling has tweeted a statement revealing that Sammy Guevara has been "suspended without pay" and he has agreed to undergo "extensive sens[...]
Jun 22
Jun 22 - Sasha Banks has issued a statement following the apology put out by Sammy Guevara, which you can read by clicking here. Banks posted: "Earlier I s[...]
Jun 22
Jun 22 - AEW’s Sammy Guevara has issued a statement apologizing for an audio clip from a 2016 interview which recently resurfaced, where the AEW star sug[...]
Jun 22
Jun 22 - PROGRESS Wrestling issued the following statement announcing structural changes to the management of the promotion following the departures of Matt Ri[...]
© 2006-2020 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service
·
Privacy Policy
·
Π