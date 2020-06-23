Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags.

after #speakingout on what I went through He blocked me, what a piece of shit pic.twitter.com/1quK6q2t1l

She claimed she met Theory at a show and he made her feel uncomfortable by pulling her closer to him. She also claims Theory sent her messages when she added him on Snapchat and instructed her not to save messages.

WWE Superstar Austin Theory has been accused of inappropriately messaging a 13-year-old girl named Taytum.

Former NWA Vice President David Lagana Denies Sexual Assault Allegation

David Lagana has released a statement denying all allegations made against him in the #SpeakingOut movement on social medial. He stepped down as NWA V[...] Jun 23 - David Lagana has released a statement denying all allegations made against him in the #SpeakingOut movement on social medial. He stepped down as NWA V[...]

Austin Aries Says "I Am Not A Sexual Predator, I’m Not A User, I Am Not An Abuser"

Austin Aries issued a statement on Twitter following the recent abuse allegations made against him in the #SpeakingOut movement. You can read his sta[...] Jun 23 - Austin Aries issued a statement on Twitter following the recent abuse allegations made against him in the #SpeakingOut movement. You can read his sta[...]

Teddy Hart Accused Of Physical & Sexual Abuse By Indy Wrestler

Teddy Hart has been accused of physical and sexual abuse by independent wrestler Machiko. Below is what she posted on Twitter: “Would [...] Jun 23 - Teddy Hart has been accused of physical and sexual abuse by independent wrestler Machiko. Below is what she posted on Twitter: “Would [...]

WWE Superstar Austin Theory Accused Of Sending Inappropriate Messages To A Minor

WWE Superstar Austin Theory has been accused of inappropriately messaging a 13-year-old girl named Taytum. She claimed she met Theory at a show and h[...] Jun 23 - WWE Superstar Austin Theory has been accused of inappropriately messaging a 13-year-old girl named Taytum. She claimed she met Theory at a show and h[...]

The Undertaker Says "Thank You" Following Retirement Speculation

The Undertaker on Tuesday shared a photo, with the caption “Thank You” to his fans on social media. As reported a couple of days ag[...] Jun 23 - The Undertaker on Tuesday shared a photo, with the caption “Thank You” to his fans on social media. As reported a couple of days ag[...]

Marty Scurll Accused Of Sexually Abusing A 16-Year-Old Minor

Ring Of Honor wrestler and head booker Marty Scurll has been accused sexually abusing a 16-year-old when she was intoxicated at the age of 16. Below [...] Jun 23 - Ring Of Honor wrestler and head booker Marty Scurll has been accused sexually abusing a 16-year-old when she was intoxicated at the age of 16. Below [...]

Charlotte Flair Taking Some Time Off WWE Television

As seen on Monday's Raw, Nia Jax took out Charlotte Flair. The segment was a way to explain Charlotte’s absence from television. Dave Meltzer n[...] Jun 23 - As seen on Monday's Raw, Nia Jax took out Charlotte Flair. The segment was a way to explain Charlotte’s absence from television. Dave Meltzer n[...]

Undertaker Says He Begged Vince McMahon to Work Yokozuna

Undertaker recalled his friendship with Yokozuna on Corey Graves After the Bell podcast, and revealed a story about how he begged Vince McMahon to let[...] Jun 23 - Undertaker recalled his friendship with Yokozuna on Corey Graves After the Bell podcast, and revealed a story about how he begged Vince McMahon to let[...]

IMPACT Wrestling Confirms Two Releases and a Suspension

The following comes from ImpactWrestling.com: IMPACT Wrestling confirms that it has terminated its contracts with Dave Crist and Joey Ryan, effecti[...] Jun 22 - The following comes from ImpactWrestling.com: IMPACT Wrestling confirms that it has terminated its contracts with Dave Crist and Joey Ryan, effecti[...]

WWE Monday Night Raw Results (06/22/2020)

The following are the results of the June 22nd, 2020 edition of Monday Night Raw: 1. Dolph Ziggler announced that he and Robert Roode have bee[...] Jun 22 - The following are the results of the June 22nd, 2020 edition of Monday Night Raw: 1. Dolph Ziggler announced that he and Robert Roode have bee[...]

WWE Raw Results: Who Will Challenge Asuka for Raw Women's Title at Extreme Rules?

After successfully defending the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships against The IIconics, Sasha Banks and Bayley remained in the ring and teased a pos[...] Jun 22 - After successfully defending the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships against The IIconics, Sasha Banks and Bayley remained in the ring and teased a pos[...]

WWE Raw Results: WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Match

On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks and SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley successfully defended [...] Jun 22 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks and SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley successfully defended [...]

WWE Raw Results: 24/7 Championship Match

On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, former Cruiserweight Champion Akira Tozawa defeated R-Truth to capture the 24/7 Championship after Trut[...] Jun 22 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, former Cruiserweight Champion Akira Tozawa defeated R-Truth to capture the 24/7 Championship after Trut[...]

WWE Raw Results: Raw Women's Championship Match

On tonight's episode of WWE Monday Night Raw, the Raw Women's Champion Asuka successfully defended her title against Charlotte Flair after forcin[...] Jun 22 - On tonight's episode of WWE Monday Night Raw, the Raw Women's Champion Asuka successfully defended her title against Charlotte Flair after forcin[...]

WWE Raw Results: WWE Championship Match Announced for Extreme Rules

In the opening segment of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, WWE Champion Drew McIntyre was challenged to a match at Extreme Rules [...] Jun 22 - In the opening segment of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, WWE Champion Drew McIntyre was challenged to a match at Extreme Rules [...]

WWE Raw Results: Raw Tag Team Championship Match

On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, The Street Profits successfully defended their Raw Tag Team Titles against The Viking Raiders. After th[...] Jun 22 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, The Street Profits successfully defended their Raw Tag Team Titles against The Viking Raiders. After th[...]

WWE Backstage on FS1 Reportedly Canceled

It's being reported that the WWE Backstage program that airs on FS1 on Tuesday nights has been canceled. John Ourand posted the following o[...] Jun 22 - It's being reported that the WWE Backstage program that airs on FS1 on Tuesday nights has been canceled. John Ourand posted the following o[...]

WWE Raw Results: Who Came to Raw from SmackDown in Exchange for A.J. Styles?

In the opening segment of tonight's episode of WWE Monday Night Raw, WWE Champion Drew McIntyre was cutting a promo in the ring when he was inter[...] Jun 22 - In the opening segment of tonight's episode of WWE Monday Night Raw, WWE Champion Drew McIntyre was cutting a promo in the ring when he was inter[...]

An Elite Perspective (June 22nd, 2020)

Welcome everyone to the second edition of ‘An Elite Perspective’, I am your columnist, Daniel A.J Barker and certainly hope all is well in[...] Jun 22 - Welcome everyone to the second edition of ‘An Elite Perspective’, I am your columnist, Daniel A.J Barker and certainly hope all is well in[...]

Jim Cornette: ‘I’ve Been Charged With Having An Interesting Sex Life’

Jim Cornette addressed the latest accusations of abuse that have been made against him on the most recent edition of his Drive-Thru podcast. Cornette [...] Jun 22 - Jim Cornette addressed the latest accusations of abuse that have been made against him on the most recent edition of his Drive-Thru podcast. Cornette [...]

Candice LeRae Issues Statement On Joey Ryan

Candice LeRae has issued the following statement concerning the allegations made about Joey Ryan. Candice LeRae’s statement: "I am mortified[...] Jun 22 - Candice LeRae has issued the following statement concerning the allegations made about Joey Ryan. Candice LeRae’s statement: "I am mortified[...]

Sammy Guevara Suspended From AEW

All Elite Wrestling has tweeted a statement revealing that Sammy Guevara has been "suspended without pay" and he has agreed to undergo "extensive sens[...] Jun 22 - All Elite Wrestling has tweeted a statement revealing that Sammy Guevara has been "suspended without pay" and he has agreed to undergo "extensive sens[...]

Sasha Banks Issues Statement Following Sammy Guevara’s Apology

Sasha Banks has issued a statement following the apology put out by Sammy Guevara, which you can read by clicking here. Banks posted: "Earlier I s[...] Jun 22 - Sasha Banks has issued a statement following the apology put out by Sammy Guevara, which you can read by clicking here. Banks posted: "Earlier I s[...]

AEW’s Sammy Guevara Issues Statement Over Vile Joke About Sasha Banks

AEW’s Sammy Guevara has issued a statement apologizing for an audio clip from a 2016 interview which recently resurfaced, where the AEW star sug[...] Jun 22 - AEW’s Sammy Guevara has issued a statement apologizing for an audio clip from a 2016 interview which recently resurfaced, where the AEW star sug[...]