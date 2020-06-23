The Undertaker Says "Thank You" Following Retirement Speculation

The Undertaker on Wednesday shared a photo, with the caption “Thank You” to his fans on social media.

As reported a couple of days ago, on the final episode of Undertaker: The Last Ride, The Undertaker revealed he has “no desire” to return to the ring after his match with AJ Styles at WrestleMania 36.

Many believe this time Taker is hanging up his boots, but the door will no doubt be left open for special appearances.