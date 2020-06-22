IMPACT Wrestling Confirms Two Releases and a Suspension

IMPACT Wrestling confirms that it has terminated its contracts with Dave Crist and Joey Ryan, effective immediately. In addition, it has suspended Michael Elgin pending further review of allegations of misconduct.

The following comes from ImpactWrestling.com :

WWE Monday Night Raw Results (06/22/2020)

The following are the results of the June 22nd, 2020 edition of Monday Night Raw: 1. Dolph Ziggler announced that he and Robert Roode have been traded to Raw in exchange for A.J. Styles. Ziggl[...] Jun 22 - The following are the results of the June 22nd, 2020 edition of Monday Night Raw: 1. Dolph Ziggler announced that he and Robert Roode have been traded to Raw in exchange for A.J. Styles. Ziggl[...]

WWE Raw Results: Who Will Challenge Asuka for Raw Women's Title at Extreme Rules?

After successfully defending the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships against The IIconics, Sasha Banks and Bayley remained in the ring and teased a possible SmackDown Women's Championship Match between[...] Jun 22 - After successfully defending the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships against The IIconics, Sasha Banks and Bayley remained in the ring and teased a possible SmackDown Women's Championship Match between[...]

WWE Raw Results: WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Match

On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks and SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley successfully defended their Tag Team Titles against former champions The[...] Jun 22 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks and SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley successfully defended their Tag Team Titles against former champions The[...]

WWE Raw Results: 24/7 Championship Match

On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, former Cruiserweight Champion Akira Tozawa defeated R-Truth to capture the 24/7 Championship after Truth had been assaulted by Bobby Lashley. He's got[...] Jun 22 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, former Cruiserweight Champion Akira Tozawa defeated R-Truth to capture the 24/7 Championship after Truth had been assaulted by Bobby Lashley. He's got[...]

WWE Raw Results: Raw Women's Championship Match

On tonight's episode of WWE Monday Night Raw, the Raw Women's Champion Asuka successfully defended her title against Charlotte Flair after forcing Charlotte to submit to the Asuka Lock. Can @W[...] Jun 22 - On tonight's episode of WWE Monday Night Raw, the Raw Women's Champion Asuka successfully defended her title against Charlotte Flair after forcing Charlotte to submit to the Asuka Lock. Can @W[...]

WWE Raw Results: WWE Championship Match Announced for Extreme Rules

In the opening segment of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, WWE Champion Drew McIntyre was challenged to a match at Extreme Rules by former two-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion [...] Jun 22 - In the opening segment of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, WWE Champion Drew McIntyre was challenged to a match at Extreme Rules by former two-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion [...]

WWE Raw Results: Raw Tag Team Championship Match

On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, The Street Profits successfully defended their Raw Tag Team Titles against The Viking Raiders. After the match, Angel Garza and Andrade attacked The Stre[...] Jun 22 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, The Street Profits successfully defended their Raw Tag Team Titles against The Viking Raiders. After the match, Angel Garza and Andrade attacked The Stre[...]

WWE Backstage on FS1 Reportedly Canceled

It's being reported that the WWE Backstage program that airs on FS1 on Tuesday nights has been canceled. John Ourand posted the following on Twitter: FS1 is scaling back production on it[...] Jun 22 - It's being reported that the WWE Backstage program that airs on FS1 on Tuesday nights has been canceled. John Ourand posted the following on Twitter: FS1 is scaling back production on it[...]

WWE Raw Results: Who Came to Raw from SmackDown in Exchange for A.J. Styles?

In the opening segment of tonight's episode of WWE Monday Night Raw, WWE Champion Drew McIntyre was cutting a promo in the ring when he was interrupted by a SmackDown Superstar. Former[...] Jun 22 - In the opening segment of tonight's episode of WWE Monday Night Raw, WWE Champion Drew McIntyre was cutting a promo in the ring when he was interrupted by a SmackDown Superstar. Former[...]

An Elite Perspective (June 22nd, 2020)

Welcome everyone to the second edition of ‘An Elite Perspective’, I am your columnist, Daniel A.J Barker and certainly hope all is well in this stark-crazy world we’re living amidst.[...] Jun 22 - Welcome everyone to the second edition of ‘An Elite Perspective’, I am your columnist, Daniel A.J Barker and certainly hope all is well in this stark-crazy world we’re living amidst.[...]

Jim Cornette: ‘I’ve Been Charged With Having An Interesting Sex Life’

Jim Cornette addressed the latest accusations of abuse that have been made against him on the most recent edition of his Drive-Thru podcast. Cornette opened by addressing his accuser. “He did[...] Jun 22 - Jim Cornette addressed the latest accusations of abuse that have been made against him on the most recent edition of his Drive-Thru podcast. Cornette opened by addressing his accuser. “He did[...]

Candice LeRae Issues Statement On Joey Ryan

Candice LeRae has issued the following statement concerning the allegations made about Joey Ryan. Candice LeRae’s statement: "I am mortified. I absolutely DO NOT and never have condoned such[...] Jun 22 - Candice LeRae has issued the following statement concerning the allegations made about Joey Ryan. Candice LeRae’s statement: "I am mortified. I absolutely DO NOT and never have condoned such[...]

Sammy Guevara Suspended From AEW

All Elite Wrestling has tweeted a statement revealing that Sammy Guevara has been "suspended without pay" and he has agreed to undergo "extensive sensitivity training" During his suspension, his sala[...] Jun 22 - All Elite Wrestling has tweeted a statement revealing that Sammy Guevara has been "suspended without pay" and he has agreed to undergo "extensive sensitivity training" During his suspension, his sala[...]

Sasha Banks Issues Statement Following Sammy Guevara’s Apology

Sasha Banks has issued a statement following the apology put out by Sammy Guevara, which you can read by clicking here. Banks posted: "Earlier I spoke with Sammy, he apologized and we had an open [...] Jun 22 - Sasha Banks has issued a statement following the apology put out by Sammy Guevara, which you can read by clicking here. Banks posted: "Earlier I spoke with Sammy, he apologized and we had an open [...]

AEW’s Sammy Guevara Issues Statement Over Vile Joke About Sasha Banks

AEW’s Sammy Guevara has issued a statement apologizing for an audio clip from a 2016 interview which recently resurfaced, where the AEW star suggested he wanted to "go rape" WWE Superstar Sasha [...] Jun 22 - AEW’s Sammy Guevara has issued a statement apologizing for an audio clip from a 2016 interview which recently resurfaced, where the AEW star suggested he wanted to "go rape" WWE Superstar Sasha [...]

PROGRESS Wrestling Announces Structural Changes To Management Team

PROGRESS Wrestling issued the following statement announcing structural changes to the management of the promotion following the departures of Matt Richards and Glenn Robinson. Structural Cha[...] Jun 22 - PROGRESS Wrestling issued the following statement announcing structural changes to the management of the promotion following the departures of Matt Richards and Glenn Robinson. Structural Cha[...]

MLW's Rich Bocchini Says "I Regret Gritting My Teeth And Calling Joey Ryan Matches"

MLW Rich Bocchini has spoken out about Joey Ryan and noted that he regrets calling his matches. He tweeted: "I regret gritting my teeth and calling Joey Ryan matches. I hated it for numerous r[...] Jun 22 - MLW Rich Bocchini has spoken out about Joey Ryan and noted that he regrets calling his matches. He tweeted: "I regret gritting my teeth and calling Joey Ryan matches. I hated it for numerous r[...]

ICW Has Created A 'Talent Welfare Officer' Role After Sexual Misconduct Allegations

ICW recently announced they would be making staff changes following the #SpeakingOut movement. In an update, the company has installed new position called ‘Talent Welfare Officer’ to look [...] Jun 22 - ICW recently announced they would be making staff changes following the #SpeakingOut movement. In an update, the company has installed new position called ‘Talent Welfare Officer’ to look [...]

Edge To Appear on Tonight’s WWE Raw To Provide Health Update

Edge will be on tonight’s WWE Raw to provide an update on his future. The news comes after Edge suffered a torn triceps injury in singles match against Randy Orton at Backlash. He tweeted[...] Jun 22 - Edge will be on tonight’s WWE Raw to provide an update on his future. The news comes after Edge suffered a torn triceps injury in singles match against Randy Orton at Backlash. He tweeted[...]

Highspots Ends Relationship With Joey Ryan Following Allegations

We reported earlier that Joey Ryan has deactivated his Twitter account as well as Bar Wrestling’s official account. Highspots has also now pulled Bar Wrestling’s content from their stream[...] Jun 22 - We reported earlier that Joey Ryan has deactivated his Twitter account as well as Bar Wrestling’s official account. Highspots has also now pulled Bar Wrestling’s content from their stream[...]

Karl Anderson Has No Plans To Return to WWE

Former WWE superstar Karl Anderson has replied to a fan prediction that The Good Brother would be returning to WWE on Twitter. The fan tweeted: "I’m making an outside bold prediction that The [...] Jun 22 - Former WWE superstar Karl Anderson has replied to a fan prediction that The Good Brother would be returning to WWE on Twitter. The fan tweeted: "I’m making an outside bold prediction that The [...]

Sammy Guevara Facing Backlash After Sasha Banks Rape Comment Goes Viral

Over the weekend, some troubling audio featuring Sammy Guevara surfaced on social media, which isn't reflecting well on the AEW star. It came to light during a friendly exchange Guevara had with Chri[...] Jun 22 - Over the weekend, some troubling audio featuring Sammy Guevara surfaced on social media, which isn't reflecting well on the AEW star. It came to light during a friendly exchange Guevara had with Chri[...]

Joey Ryan's Bar Wrestling Reportedly Ceases Operation

Following recent sexual abuse accusations against Impact Wrestling star Joey Ryan, his social media has gone offline. The official Twitter account for Ryan's Bar Wrestling promotion has also been dea[...] Jun 22 - Following recent sexual abuse accusations against Impact Wrestling star Joey Ryan, his social media has gone offline. The official Twitter account for Ryan's Bar Wrestling promotion has also been dea[...]