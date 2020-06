WWE Backstage on FS1 Reportedly Canceled

Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags.

Thanks to everyone at @FS1 for the opportunity to work on #WWEBackstage ! I had a blast working with @ReneeYoungWWE , @BookerT5x , @RealPaigeWWE , @jacobu , @grossman , @bradweimer and every single person I came into contact with on the show. I learned a lot working with you all. https://t.co/iLnYF0jGyj

Ryan Satin posted the following as well:

FS1 is scaling back production on its boxing and WWE shoulder programming. "WWE Backstage will not longer be produced weekly. It is eliminating "Inside PBC." Double digit job losses as a result. SBJ Media will have the full story tonight.

John Ourand posted the following on Twitter:

It's being reported that the WWE Backstage program that airs on FS1 on Tuesday nights has been canceled.

» More News From This Feed

WWE Raw Results: 24/7 Championship Match

On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, former Cruiserweight Champion Akira Tozawa defeated R-Truth to capture the 24/7 Championship after Trut[...] Jun 22 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, former Cruiserweight Champion Akira Tozawa defeated R-Truth to capture the 24/7 Championship after Trut[...]

WWE Raw Results: Raw Women's Championship Match

On tonight's episode of WWE Monday Night Raw, the Raw Women's Champion Asuka successfully defended her title against Charlotte Flair after forcin[...] Jun 22 - On tonight's episode of WWE Monday Night Raw, the Raw Women's Champion Asuka successfully defended her title against Charlotte Flair after forcin[...]

WWE Raw Results: WWE Championship Match Announced for Extreme Rules

In the opening segment of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, WWE Champion Drew McIntyre was challenged to a match at Extreme Rules [...] Jun 22 - In the opening segment of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, WWE Champion Drew McIntyre was challenged to a match at Extreme Rules [...]

WWE Raw Results: Raw Tag Team Championship Match

On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, The Street Profits successfully defended their Raw Tag Team Titles against The Viking Raiders. After th[...] Jun 22 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, The Street Profits successfully defended their Raw Tag Team Titles against The Viking Raiders. After th[...]

WWE Backstage on FS1 Reportedly Canceled

It's being reported that the WWE Backstage program that airs on FS1 on Tuesday nights has been canceled. John Ourand posted the following o[...] Jun 22 - It's being reported that the WWE Backstage program that airs on FS1 on Tuesday nights has been canceled. John Ourand posted the following o[...]

WWE Raw Results: Who Came to Raw from SmackDown in Exchange for A.J. Styles?

In the opening segment of tonight's episode of WWE Monday Night Raw, WWE Champion Drew McIntyre was cutting a promo in the ring when he was inter[...] Jun 22 - In the opening segment of tonight's episode of WWE Monday Night Raw, WWE Champion Drew McIntyre was cutting a promo in the ring when he was inter[...]

An Elite Perspective (June 22nd, 2020)

Welcome everyone to the second edition of ‘An Elite Perspective’, I am your columnist, Daniel A.J Barker and certainly hope all is well in[...] Jun 22 - Welcome everyone to the second edition of ‘An Elite Perspective’, I am your columnist, Daniel A.J Barker and certainly hope all is well in[...]

Jim Cornette: ‘I’ve Been Charged With Having An Interesting Sex Life’

Jim Cornette addressed the latest accusations of abuse that have been made against him on the most recent edition of his Drive-Thru podcast. Cornette [...] Jun 22 - Jim Cornette addressed the latest accusations of abuse that have been made against him on the most recent edition of his Drive-Thru podcast. Cornette [...]

Candice LeRae Issues Statement On Joey Ryan

Candice LeRae has issued the following statement concerning the allegations made about Joey Ryan. Candice LeRae’s statement: "I am mortified[...] Jun 22 - Candice LeRae has issued the following statement concerning the allegations made about Joey Ryan. Candice LeRae’s statement: "I am mortified[...]

Sammy Guevara Suspended From AEW

All Elite Wrestling has tweeted a statement revealing that Sammy Guevara has been "suspended without pay" and he has agreed to undergo "extensive sens[...] Jun 22 - All Elite Wrestling has tweeted a statement revealing that Sammy Guevara has been "suspended without pay" and he has agreed to undergo "extensive sens[...]

Sasha Banks Issues Statement Following Sammy Guevara’s Apology

Sasha Banks has issued a statement following the apology put out by Sammy Guevara, which you can read by clicking here. Banks posted: "Earlier I s[...] Jun 22 - Sasha Banks has issued a statement following the apology put out by Sammy Guevara, which you can read by clicking here. Banks posted: "Earlier I s[...]

AEW’s Sammy Guevara Issues Statement Over Vile Joke About Sasha Banks

AEW’s Sammy Guevara has issued a statement apologizing for an audio clip from a 2016 interview which recently resurfaced, where the AEW star sug[...] Jun 22 - AEW’s Sammy Guevara has issued a statement apologizing for an audio clip from a 2016 interview which recently resurfaced, where the AEW star sug[...]

PROGRESS Wrestling Announces Structural Changes To Management Team

PROGRESS Wrestling issued the following statement announcing structural changes to the management of the promotion following the departures of Matt Ri[...] Jun 22 - PROGRESS Wrestling issued the following statement announcing structural changes to the management of the promotion following the departures of Matt Ri[...]

MLW's Rich Bocchini Says "I Regret Gritting My Teeth And Calling Joey Ryan Matches"

MLW Rich Bocchini has spoken out about Joey Ryan and noted that he regrets calling his matches. He tweeted: "I regret gritting my teeth and ca[...] Jun 22 - MLW Rich Bocchini has spoken out about Joey Ryan and noted that he regrets calling his matches. He tweeted: "I regret gritting my teeth and ca[...]

ICW Has Created A 'Talent Welfare Officer' Role After Sexual Misconduct Allegations

ICW recently announced they would be making staff changes following the #SpeakingOut movement. In an update, the company has installed new position ca[...] Jun 22 - ICW recently announced they would be making staff changes following the #SpeakingOut movement. In an update, the company has installed new position ca[...]

Edge To Appear on Tonight’s WWE Raw To Provide Health Update

Edge will be on tonight’s WWE Raw to provide an update on his future. The news comes after Edge suffered a torn triceps injury in singles[...] Jun 22 - Edge will be on tonight’s WWE Raw to provide an update on his future. The news comes after Edge suffered a torn triceps injury in singles[...]

Highspots Ends Relationship With Joey Ryan Following Allegations

We reported earlier that Joey Ryan has deactivated his Twitter account as well as Bar Wrestling’s official account. Highspots has also now pull[...] Jun 22 - We reported earlier that Joey Ryan has deactivated his Twitter account as well as Bar Wrestling’s official account. Highspots has also now pull[...]

Karl Anderson Has No Plans To Return to WWE

Former WWE superstar Karl Anderson has replied to a fan prediction that The Good Brother would be returning to WWE on Twitter. The fan tweeted: "I&r[...] Jun 22 - Former WWE superstar Karl Anderson has replied to a fan prediction that The Good Brother would be returning to WWE on Twitter. The fan tweeted: "I&r[...]

Sammy Guevara Facing Backlash After Sasha Banks Rape Comment Goes Viral

Over the weekend, some troubling audio featuring Sammy Guevara surfaced on social media, which isn't reflecting well on the AEW star. It came to ligh[...] Jun 22 - Over the weekend, some troubling audio featuring Sammy Guevara surfaced on social media, which isn't reflecting well on the AEW star. It came to ligh[...]

Joey Ryan's Bar Wrestling Reportedly Ceases Operation

Following recent sexual abuse accusations against Impact Wrestling star Joey Ryan, his social media has gone offline. The official Twitter account fo[...] Jun 22 - Following recent sexual abuse accusations against Impact Wrestling star Joey Ryan, his social media has gone offline. The official Twitter account fo[...]

Edge Wanted A "Streak vs. Streak" Match Against The Undertaker

In a recent interview with ESPN, WWE Hall Of Famer Edge revealed wanted to face The Undertaker in a Streak vs. Streak match at WrestleMania 24 in 2008[...] Jun 21 - In a recent interview with ESPN, WWE Hall Of Famer Edge revealed wanted to face The Undertaker in a Streak vs. Streak match at WrestleMania 24 in 2008[...]

AJ Styles Comments On The Undertaker’s Retirement

Undertaker’s final opponent, AJ Styles, tweeted the following regarding The Undertaker announcing his retirement from the ring: "Still floore[...] Jun 21 - Undertaker’s final opponent, AJ Styles, tweeted the following regarding The Undertaker announcing his retirement from the ring: "Still floore[...]

Zack Ryder (Matt Cardona) Files For New Trademark

Recently released WWE Superstar, Zack Ryder (Matt Cardona) has filed to trademark "Major Wrestling Federation." The official trademark filing reads: [...] Jun 21 - Recently released WWE Superstar, Zack Ryder (Matt Cardona) has filed to trademark "Major Wrestling Federation." The official trademark filing reads: [...]

The Undertaker Announces Retirement, ‘No Desire To Return To The Ring’

The Undertaker has admitted on the final episode of his WWE Network documentary 'The Last Ride' that he has no desire to return to the ring. Courtesy [...] Jun 21 - The Undertaker has admitted on the final episode of his WWE Network documentary 'The Last Ride' that he has no desire to return to the ring. Courtesy [...]