WWE Backstage on FS1 Reportedly Canceled
Posted By: Caylon Knox on Jun 22, 2020
It's being reported that the
WWE Backstage program that airs on FS1 on Tuesday nights has been canceled.
John Ourand posted the following on Twitter:
Ryan Satin posted the following as well:
