WWE Raw Results: Who Came to Raw from SmackDown in Exchange for A.J. Styles?
Posted By: Caylon Knox on Jun 22, 2020
In the opening segment of tonight's episode of WWE
Monday Night Raw, WWE Champion Drew McIntyre was cutting a promo in the ring when he was interrupted by a SmackDown Superstar.
Former two-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion Dolph Ziggler announced that he and his tag team partner Robert Roode have been traded to the
Raw roster in exchange for newly-crowned Intercontinental Champion A.J. Styles being traded to SmackDown from Raw.
