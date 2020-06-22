WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

 

Jim Cornette: ‘I’ve Been Charged With Having An Interesting Sex Life’

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 22, 2020

Jim Cornette: ‘I’ve Been Charged With Having An Interesting Sex Life’

Jim Cornette addressed the latest accusations of abuse that have been made against him on the most recent edition of his Drive-Thru podcast. Cornette opened by addressing his accuser.

“He did apparently train in the OVW system at some point around 2017 and that’s the only other wrestling connection that I’ve been able to find is that one of his social media accounts, his profile picture is a meet and greet pose with Sami Callihan. That’s very interesting.”

Before Cornette continues on, he states that to give his point context, he alleges that this individual, @AKI_Evolution, has photos of another wrestling talent that he somehow acquired.

“This guy’s got somebody else’s shit in wrestling that he don’t want them to have and don’t know how that he got, so obviously he’s starting a career here. I don’t want to go into that any further cause it’s not my place, but this other guy’s probably going to go into this further if anything else happens.”

As far as his work with OVW goes, Cornette talks about his initial 1999 to 2005 run with the promotion and says how he only pushed the top talent and gave other talent the opportunity to perform on television.

“I pushed all the people I should have and half the people I shouldn’t have, but everybody got a shot and it was not given out on any fears or favors for anything. And it’s never been said before in the 15 years since. The only problem I had when it came to pushing talent was when they were telling me to push the talent was when they were telling me to push the talent that had never been in front of an audience before, that got a little unpalatable, but that had nothing to do with the accusations of which we speak.”

“You don’t think that these guys who became the most powerful wrestlers in the largest promotion in the world, especially during a period of time where John Lauranitis wanted to get rid of me, get me out of the way here at OVW, wouldn’t it have given him some help?”

“This wouldn’t have come up by now, as many fuckin’ horrible things? Not one person that I ever supposedly made that offer at that time, ever privately, publicly stated it to anybody, eccetra.”

Jim Cornette then talks his 2010 return to OVW after Danny Davis lost his affiliations and was going through a rough spot. Cornette said that he agreed to write TV for him once a week. This was around the time when he was in ROH and he was just working on the Sinclair purchase so he was home a lot. One night a week, Cornette was writing the TV and trying to help teach talent how to perform on television. Cornette stated that there was nothing on the line for talent as their was no affiliation. OVW at that time was only a straight wrestling school and he said there was only about four guys that could likely get a contract with anybody. He also says that he didn’t book the house shows because Davis was never sure who would be able to show up due to work obligations.

“So the idea that there was anything to withhold or reward anybody with, you people don’t know how the fuckin’ wrestling business works,” he said.

“That doesn’t sound like a high-pressure environment where, ‘Hey, come bone my wife or I’m gonna fuckin’ take this goddamn giant opportunity away from you’ might be existing at that point, does it to you, Brian?”

“It does not. No,” said Last.

Cornette said that time was his last creative stint he had with OVW and did a couple of outside deals here and there. He claims that he hasn’t paid any attention to the OVW product since.

Regarding the idea of him bribing the Kentucky Athletic Commission, Cornette said it would be ridiculous for him to go to a government official and ask him to for favors because that would be a crime for said official.

“I’ve never asked the Commissioner or the Representative of The Commission of the state of Kentucky to test, fine, suspend, harass, cuss out or in other way, mistreat anybody or do any favors for anybody in OVW or any other company.”

“I’ve applauded him a few times fining or suspending some of these promotions, but I’ve never asked him to do it,” he adds.

Cornette then flat out denies any sort of bribery or blackmail from talent.

“I have never offered any wrestler, male or female, preferential treatment, a job a contract or push or anything else related to their employment or threatened the same or the opposite if they would or would not engage in ribald relations with me or my wife. No quid pro quo, not tit for tat as they say in some of these cases.”

To clear all the controversy, Cornette also states that he’s never done any of the activity that’s been accused of some other people in the wrestling industry during the #SpeakingOut movement.

“If you take out the manipulating people’s jobs accusations’ which we’ve just basically drawn and quartered as they say and illustrated was fuckin’ ca-ca, what you’ve got left is I’ve been charged with having an interesting sex life!”

What Cornette mostly took exception with was the idea that he’d tamper with the business operations of his job or jeopardize anyone else’s in wrestling.

“That was how it hurt me the worst cause of course, you know me I don’t have human feelings and I don’t give a shit of what people say, but I was indignant that people would say that I’ve monkeyed with my job or the business or other people’s jobs, but then it becomes ‘Oh my God, they’re crazed sex maniacs.'”

Thanks to @DominicDeAngelo of WrestleZone for the transcript.

Tags: #jim cornette
https://wrestlr.me/63778/  

Post Your Comments...

 

» More News From This Feed

Jun 22
Jim Cornette: ‘I’ve Been Charged With Having An Interesting Sex Life’
Jim Cornette addressed the latest accusations of abuse that have been made against him on the most recent edition of his Drive-Thru podcast. Cornette [...]
Jun 22 - Jim Cornette addressed the latest accusations of abuse that have been made against him on the most recent edition of his Drive-Thru podcast. Cornette [...]
Jun 22
Candice LeRae Issues Statement On Joey Ryan
Candice LeRae has issued the following statement concerning the allegations made about Joey Ryan. Candice LeRae’s statement: "I am mortified[...]
Jun 22 - Candice LeRae has issued the following statement concerning the allegations made about Joey Ryan. Candice LeRae’s statement: "I am mortified[...]
Jun 22
Sammy Guevara Suspended From AEW
All Elite Wrestling has tweeted a statement revealing that Sammy Guevara has been "suspended without pay" and he has agreed to undergo "extensive sens[...]
Jun 22 - All Elite Wrestling has tweeted a statement revealing that Sammy Guevara has been "suspended without pay" and he has agreed to undergo "extensive sens[...]
Jun 22
Sasha Banks Issues Statement Following Sammy Guevara’s Apology
Sasha Banks has issued a statement following the apology put out by Sammy Guevara, which you can read by clicking here. Banks posted: "Earlier I s[...]
Jun 22 - Sasha Banks has issued a statement following the apology put out by Sammy Guevara, which you can read by clicking here. Banks posted: "Earlier I s[...]
Jun 22
AEW’s Sammy Guevara Issues Statement Over Vile Joke About Sasha Banks
AEW’s Sammy Guevara has issued a statement apologizing for an audio clip from a 2016 interview which recently resurfaced, where the AEW star sug[...]
Jun 22 - AEW’s Sammy Guevara has issued a statement apologizing for an audio clip from a 2016 interview which recently resurfaced, where the AEW star sug[...]
Jun 22
PROGRESS Wrestling Announces Structural Changes To Management Team
PROGRESS Wrestling issued the following statement announcing structural changes to the management of the promotion following the departures of Matt Ri[...]
Jun 22 - PROGRESS Wrestling issued the following statement announcing structural changes to the management of the promotion following the departures of Matt Ri[...]

Jun 22
MLW's Rich Bocchini Says "I Regret Gritting My Teeth And Calling Joey Ryan Matches"
MLW Rich Bocchini has spoken out about Joey Ryan and noted that he regrets calling his matches.  He tweeted: "I regret gritting my teeth and ca[...]
Jun 22 - MLW Rich Bocchini has spoken out about Joey Ryan and noted that he regrets calling his matches.  He tweeted: "I regret gritting my teeth and ca[...]
Jun 22
ICW Has Created A 'Talent Welfare Officer' Role After Sexual Misconduct Allegations
ICW recently announced they would be making staff changes following the #SpeakingOut movement. In an update, the company has installed new position ca[...]
Jun 22 - ICW recently announced they would be making staff changes following the #SpeakingOut movement. In an update, the company has installed new position ca[...]
Jun 22
Edge To Appear on Tonight’s WWE Raw To Provide Health Update
Edge will be on tonight’s WWE Raw to provide an update on his future.  The news comes after Edge suffered a torn triceps injury in singles[...]
Jun 22 - Edge will be on tonight’s WWE Raw to provide an update on his future.  The news comes after Edge suffered a torn triceps injury in singles[...]
Jun 22
Highspots Ends Relationship With Joey Ryan Following Allegations
We reported earlier that Joey Ryan has deactivated his Twitter account as well as Bar Wrestling’s official account. Highspots has also now pull[...]
Jun 22 - We reported earlier that Joey Ryan has deactivated his Twitter account as well as Bar Wrestling’s official account. Highspots has also now pull[...]
Jun 22
Karl Anderson Has No Plans To Return to WWE
Former WWE superstar Karl Anderson has replied to a fan prediction that The Good Brother would be returning to WWE on Twitter. The fan tweeted: "I&r[...]
Jun 22 - Former WWE superstar Karl Anderson has replied to a fan prediction that The Good Brother would be returning to WWE on Twitter. The fan tweeted: "I&r[...]

Jun 22
Sammy Guevara Facing Backlash After Sasha Banks Rape Comment Goes Viral
Over the weekend, some troubling audio featuring Sammy Guevara surfaced on social media, which isn't reflecting well on the AEW star. It came to ligh[...]
Jun 22 - Over the weekend, some troubling audio featuring Sammy Guevara surfaced on social media, which isn't reflecting well on the AEW star. It came to ligh[...]
Jun 22
Joey Ryan's Bar Wrestling Reportedly Ceases Operation
Following recent sexual abuse accusations against Impact Wrestling star Joey Ryan, his social media has gone offline. The official Twitter account fo[...]
Jun 22 - Following recent sexual abuse accusations against Impact Wrestling star Joey Ryan, his social media has gone offline. The official Twitter account fo[...]
Jun 21
Edge Wanted A "Streak vs. Streak" Match Against The Undertaker
In a recent interview with ESPN, WWE Hall Of Famer Edge revealed wanted to face The Undertaker in a Streak vs. Streak match at WrestleMania 24 in 2008[...]
Jun 21 - In a recent interview with ESPN, WWE Hall Of Famer Edge revealed wanted to face The Undertaker in a Streak vs. Streak match at WrestleMania 24 in 2008[...]
Jun 21
AJ Styles Comments On The Undertaker’s Retirement
Undertaker’s final opponent, AJ Styles, tweeted the following regarding The Undertaker announcing his retirement from the ring: "Still floore[...]
Jun 21 - Undertaker’s final opponent, AJ Styles, tweeted the following regarding The Undertaker announcing his retirement from the ring: "Still floore[...]
Jun 21
Zack Ryder (Matt Cardona) Files For New Trademark
Recently released WWE Superstar, Zack Ryder (Matt Cardona) has filed to trademark "Major Wrestling Federation." The official trademark filing reads: [...]
Jun 21 - Recently released WWE Superstar, Zack Ryder (Matt Cardona) has filed to trademark "Major Wrestling Federation." The official trademark filing reads: [...]
Jun 21
The Undertaker Announces Retirement, ‘No Desire To Return To The Ring’
The Undertaker has admitted on the final episode of his WWE Network documentary 'The Last Ride' that he has no desire to return to the ring. Courtesy [...]
Jun 21 - The Undertaker has admitted on the final episode of his WWE Network documentary 'The Last Ride' that he has no desire to return to the ring. Courtesy [...]
Jun 21
Ryback Says Working With CM Punk Was "Like Working A 90 Year Old Karen"
In a recent Q&A session on Twitter, Former WWE Superstar Ryback didn't hide his dislike of working with CM Punk. A fan asked The Big Guy who was [...]
Jun 21 - In a recent Q&A session on Twitter, Former WWE Superstar Ryback didn't hide his dislike of working with CM Punk. A fan asked The Big Guy who was [...]
Jun 21
MLW Fires Announcer Mark Adam Haggerty Following Inappropriate Messages To A Minor
MLW has announced the release of their announcer Mark Adam Haggerty after an allegation came to light on Twitter of an inappropriate exchange of messa[...]
Jun 21 - MLW has announced the release of their announcer Mark Adam Haggerty after an allegation came to light on Twitter of an inappropriate exchange of messa[...]
Jun 21
Joey Janela Calls Joey Ryan 'A Lying Sack Of Sh*t' Over Alligations
AEW star Joey Janela and Dolph Ziggler's brother Ryan Nemeth have responded to Joey Ryan's statement concerning allegations made against him. Both sta[...]
Jun 21 - AEW star Joey Janela and Dolph Ziggler's brother Ryan Nemeth have responded to Joey Ryan's statement concerning allegations made against him. Both sta[...]
Jun 21
Joey Ryan Issues Statement Regarding Recent Accusations
Joey Ryan issued the following statement regarding the accusations made against him in the #SpeakingOut movement on social media. "I have been watc[...]
Jun 21 - Joey Ryan issued the following statement regarding the accusations made against him in the #SpeakingOut movement on social media. "I have been watc[...]
Jun 21
The Undertaker Reveals His Pro Wrestling Mount Rushmore
During a recent interview with ComicBook, The Undertaker was asked to reveal his Mount Rushmore of Wrestling. Taker is often considered by many to be [...]
Jun 21 - During a recent interview with ComicBook, The Undertaker was asked to reveal his Mount Rushmore of Wrestling. Taker is often considered by many to be [...]
Jun 21
C.W. Anderson Retires From The Ring
ECW original "The Enforcer" C.W. Anderson (Chris Wright) has announced that he’s retiring from the ring.  In a video posted on his Facebook[...]
Jun 21 - ECW original "The Enforcer" C.W. Anderson (Chris Wright) has announced that he’s retiring from the ring.  In a video posted on his Facebook[...]
Jun 20
Kelly Klein Says She Was Raped By Well-Known Wrestler
Former Ring of Honor star Kelly Klein has used the #SpeakingOut movement to reveal she was raped by a well-known wrestler when she was 18. She posted:[...]
Jun 20 - Former Ring of Honor star Kelly Klein has used the #SpeakingOut movement to reveal she was raped by a well-known wrestler when she was 18. She posted:[...]
Jun 20
WWE NXT UK Star Travis Banks Issues A Statement On Abuse Allegations
WWE NXT UK star Travis Banks has issued a statement on the allegations made by Millie McKenzie a 17-year old girl who Banks is alleged to have mentall[...]
Jun 20 - WWE NXT UK star Travis Banks has issued a statement on the allegations made by Millie McKenzie a 17-year old girl who Banks is alleged to have mentall[...]

© 2006-2020 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π