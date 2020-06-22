Candice LeRae Issues Statement On Joey Ryan

Candice LeRae has issued the following statement concerning the allegations made about Joey Ryan.

Candice LeRae’s statement:

"I am mortified. I absolutely DO NOT and never have condoned such horrible actions. I have zero tolerance for it.

To the women he did this to-my hear breaks for you. I trusted this person. Reading the stories and learning how he acted sickens me. Especially because you all trusted him too. I can’t imagine how YOU felt.

For every woman and man who has been brave enough to speak out, I hav nothing but love and respect for you."