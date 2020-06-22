Sasha Banks Issues Statement Following Sammy Guevara’s Apology

Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags.

"Earlier I spoke with Sammy, he apologized and we had an open discussion. Words like the comments he made, jokingly or not, have absolutely no place in our society! I don’t condone or tolerate this kind of behavior. What one thinks is just a side comment can have a massive impact on someone else’s life, and can send the wrong message. We have to hold ourselves accountable for our actions and the words we say, and I hope this situation shows that. I hope from this point on, in order for growth and change within our community to take place, we all can continue to have these conversations. No person, man, woman or child, should ever be subjected to a feeling of fear, or any unsafe environment. We all have to do better not just for ourselves, but for generations to come.

Sasha Banks has issued a statement following the apology put out by Sammy Guevara, which you can read by clicking here .

» More News From This Feed

Jim Cornette: ‘I’ve Been Charged With Having An Interesting Sex Life’

Jim Cornette addressed the latest accusations of abuse that have been made against him on the most recent edition of his Drive-Thru podcast. Cornette [...] Jun 22 - Jim Cornette addressed the latest accusations of abuse that have been made against him on the most recent edition of his Drive-Thru podcast. Cornette [...]

Candice LeRae Issues Statement On Joey Ryan

Candice LeRae has issued the following statement concerning the allegations made about Joey Ryan. Candice LeRae’s statement: "I am mortified[...] Jun 22 - Candice LeRae has issued the following statement concerning the allegations made about Joey Ryan. Candice LeRae’s statement: "I am mortified[...]

Sammy Guevara Suspended From AEW

All Elite Wrestling has tweeted a statement revealing that Sammy Guevara has been "suspended without pay" and he has agreed to undergo "extensive sens[...] Jun 22 - All Elite Wrestling has tweeted a statement revealing that Sammy Guevara has been "suspended without pay" and he has agreed to undergo "extensive sens[...]

Sasha Banks Issues Statement Following Sammy Guevara’s Apology

Sasha Banks has issued a statement following the apology put out by Sammy Guevara, which you can read by clicking here. Banks posted: "Earlier I s[...] Jun 22 - Sasha Banks has issued a statement following the apology put out by Sammy Guevara, which you can read by clicking here. Banks posted: "Earlier I s[...]

AEW’s Sammy Guevara Issues Statement Over Vile Joke About Sasha Banks

AEW’s Sammy Guevara has issued a statement apologizing for an audio clip from a 2016 interview which recently resurfaced, where the AEW star sug[...] Jun 22 - AEW’s Sammy Guevara has issued a statement apologizing for an audio clip from a 2016 interview which recently resurfaced, where the AEW star sug[...]

PROGRESS Wrestling Announces Structural Changes To Management Team

PROGRESS Wrestling issued the following statement announcing structural changes to the management of the promotion following the departures of Matt Ri[...] Jun 22 - PROGRESS Wrestling issued the following statement announcing structural changes to the management of the promotion following the departures of Matt Ri[...]

MLW's Rich Bocchini Says "I Regret Gritting My Teeth And Calling Joey Ryan Matches"

MLW Rich Bocchini has spoken out about Joey Ryan and noted that he regrets calling his matches. He tweeted: "I regret gritting my teeth and ca[...] Jun 22 - MLW Rich Bocchini has spoken out about Joey Ryan and noted that he regrets calling his matches. He tweeted: "I regret gritting my teeth and ca[...]

ICW Has Created A 'Talent Welfare Officer' Role After Sexual Misconduct Allegations

ICW recently announced they would be making staff changes following the #SpeakingOut movement. In an update, the company has installed new position ca[...] Jun 22 - ICW recently announced they would be making staff changes following the #SpeakingOut movement. In an update, the company has installed new position ca[...]

Edge To Appear on Tonight’s WWE Raw To Provide Health Update

Edge will be on tonight’s WWE Raw to provide an update on his future. The news comes after Edge suffered a torn triceps injury in singles[...] Jun 22 - Edge will be on tonight’s WWE Raw to provide an update on his future. The news comes after Edge suffered a torn triceps injury in singles[...]

Highspots Ends Relationship With Joey Ryan Following Allegations

We reported earlier that Joey Ryan has deactivated his Twitter account as well as Bar Wrestling’s official account. Highspots has also now pull[...] Jun 22 - We reported earlier that Joey Ryan has deactivated his Twitter account as well as Bar Wrestling’s official account. Highspots has also now pull[...]

Karl Anderson Has No Plans To Return to WWE

Former WWE superstar Karl Anderson has replied to a fan prediction that The Good Brother would be returning to WWE on Twitter. The fan tweeted: "I&r[...] Jun 22 - Former WWE superstar Karl Anderson has replied to a fan prediction that The Good Brother would be returning to WWE on Twitter. The fan tweeted: "I&r[...]

Sammy Guevara Facing Backlash After Sasha Banks Rape Comment Goes Viral

Over the weekend, some troubling audio featuring Sammy Guevara surfaced on social media, which isn't reflecting well on the AEW star. It came to ligh[...] Jun 22 - Over the weekend, some troubling audio featuring Sammy Guevara surfaced on social media, which isn't reflecting well on the AEW star. It came to ligh[...]

Joey Ryan's Bar Wrestling Reportedly Ceases Operation

Following recent sexual abuse accusations against Impact Wrestling star Joey Ryan, his social media has gone offline. The official Twitter account fo[...] Jun 22 - Following recent sexual abuse accusations against Impact Wrestling star Joey Ryan, his social media has gone offline. The official Twitter account fo[...]

Edge Wanted A "Streak vs. Streak" Match Against The Undertaker

In a recent interview with ESPN, WWE Hall Of Famer Edge revealed wanted to face The Undertaker in a Streak vs. Streak match at WrestleMania 24 in 2008[...] Jun 21 - In a recent interview with ESPN, WWE Hall Of Famer Edge revealed wanted to face The Undertaker in a Streak vs. Streak match at WrestleMania 24 in 2008[...]

AJ Styles Comments On The Undertaker’s Retirement

Undertaker’s final opponent, AJ Styles, tweeted the following regarding The Undertaker announcing his retirement from the ring: "Still floore[...] Jun 21 - Undertaker’s final opponent, AJ Styles, tweeted the following regarding The Undertaker announcing his retirement from the ring: "Still floore[...]

Zack Ryder (Matt Cardona) Files For New Trademark

Recently released WWE Superstar, Zack Ryder (Matt Cardona) has filed to trademark "Major Wrestling Federation." The official trademark filing reads: [...] Jun 21 - Recently released WWE Superstar, Zack Ryder (Matt Cardona) has filed to trademark "Major Wrestling Federation." The official trademark filing reads: [...]

The Undertaker Announces Retirement, ‘No Desire To Return To The Ring’

The Undertaker has admitted on the final episode of his WWE Network documentary 'The Last Ride' that he has no desire to return to the ring. Courtesy [...] Jun 21 - The Undertaker has admitted on the final episode of his WWE Network documentary 'The Last Ride' that he has no desire to return to the ring. Courtesy [...]

Ryback Says Working With CM Punk Was "Like Working A 90 Year Old Karen"

In a recent Q&A session on Twitter, Former WWE Superstar Ryback didn't hide his dislike of working with CM Punk. A fan asked The Big Guy who was [...] Jun 21 - In a recent Q&A session on Twitter, Former WWE Superstar Ryback didn't hide his dislike of working with CM Punk. A fan asked The Big Guy who was [...]

MLW Fires Announcer Mark Adam Haggerty Following Inappropriate Messages To A Minor

MLW has announced the release of their announcer Mark Adam Haggerty after an allegation came to light on Twitter of an inappropriate exchange of messa[...] Jun 21 - MLW has announced the release of their announcer Mark Adam Haggerty after an allegation came to light on Twitter of an inappropriate exchange of messa[...]

Joey Janela Calls Joey Ryan 'A Lying Sack Of Sh*t' Over Alligations

AEW star Joey Janela and Dolph Ziggler's brother Ryan Nemeth have responded to Joey Ryan's statement concerning allegations made against him. Both sta[...] Jun 21 - AEW star Joey Janela and Dolph Ziggler's brother Ryan Nemeth have responded to Joey Ryan's statement concerning allegations made against him. Both sta[...]

Joey Ryan Issues Statement Regarding Recent Accusations

Joey Ryan issued the following statement regarding the accusations made against him in the #SpeakingOut movement on social media. "I have been watc[...] Jun 21 - Joey Ryan issued the following statement regarding the accusations made against him in the #SpeakingOut movement on social media. "I have been watc[...]

The Undertaker Reveals His Pro Wrestling Mount Rushmore

During a recent interview with ComicBook, The Undertaker was asked to reveal his Mount Rushmore of Wrestling. Taker is often considered by many to be [...] Jun 21 - During a recent interview with ComicBook, The Undertaker was asked to reveal his Mount Rushmore of Wrestling. Taker is often considered by many to be [...]

C.W. Anderson Retires From The Ring

ECW original "The Enforcer" C.W. Anderson (Chris Wright) has announced that he’s retiring from the ring. In a video posted on his Facebook[...] Jun 21 - ECW original "The Enforcer" C.W. Anderson (Chris Wright) has announced that he’s retiring from the ring. In a video posted on his Facebook[...]

Kelly Klein Says She Was Raped By Well-Known Wrestler

Former Ring of Honor star Kelly Klein has used the #SpeakingOut movement to reveal she was raped by a well-known wrestler when she was 18. She posted:[...] Jun 20 - Former Ring of Honor star Kelly Klein has used the #SpeakingOut movement to reveal she was raped by a well-known wrestler when she was 18. She posted:[...]