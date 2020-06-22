MLW's Rich Bocchini Says "I Regret Gritting My Teeth And Calling Joey Ryan Matches"

MLW Rich Bocchini has spoken out about Joey Ryan and noted that he regrets calling his matches.

He tweeted:

"I regret gritting my teeth and calling Joey Ryan matches. I hated it for numerous reasons. When I started on the indies I said “I’m not calling bullshit wrestling.” But I was paid to do a job, right? And the fans liked it, right? Way too much cognitive dissonance. Goddamn."

Along with being incredibly stupid and juvenile, the idea of calling a “boobplex” turned my stomach. But I went along with it, because. To anyone who was in a match with him that I called and was targeted by him, I’m sorry.

I want to make this point clear. The bullshit wrestling part of it is minimal compared to the legitimate pit in my stomach knowing I may have somewhat enthusiasticly though unwittingly put over an actual sexual assault."