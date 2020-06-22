ICW Has Created A 'Talent Welfare Officer' Role After Sexual Misconduct Allegations

ICW recently announced they would be making staff changes following the #SpeakingOut movement. In an update, the company has installed new position called ‘Talent Welfare Officer’ to look out for wrestlers. Below is the company's official statement:

"Over the past few days, serious allegations have been brought to our attention regarding individuals within the professional wrestling industry, some of whom have been associated with ICW.

The safety of our fans, performers and crew is paramount.

We have taken time to carefully investigate the situation, speak with members of our roster, in particular our female roster members, and to decide on a course of action.

We will strive to ensure a fair and safe work environment for all, and review any allegations of misconduct on a case-by-case basis, as we always have done. We have and will sever ties with an individual who poses a threat to that environment.

We have also created two new roles of the Talent Welfare Officers and will be appointing male and female roster members to those positions. In addition we’re going to put a selection of 16 staff and roster members through a Positive Mental Health Scotland course to become qualified Mental Health First Aiders."