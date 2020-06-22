WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Edge To Appear on Tonight’s WWE Raw To Provide Health Update

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 22, 2020

Edge To Appear on Tonight's WWE Raw To Provide Health Update

Edge will be on tonight’s WWE Raw to provide an update on his future. 

The news comes after Edge suffered a torn triceps injury in singles match against Randy Orton at Backlash. He tweeted:

"June 22, 1998 I made my @WWE televised debut. Tonight, on #RAW exactly 22 years later, I update everyone on my future."

Tags: #wwe #edge
https://wrestlr.me/63770/  

Jun 22
Jim Cornette: ‘I’ve Been Charged With Having An Interesting Sex Life’
Jim Cornette addressed the latest accusations of abuse that have been made against him on the most recent edition of his Drive-Thru podcast. Cornette opened by addressing his accuser. “He did[...]
Jun 22 - Jim Cornette addressed the latest accusations of abuse that have been made against him on the most recent edition of his Drive-Thru podcast. Cornette opened by addressing his accuser. "He did[...]
Jun 22
Candice LeRae Issues Statement On Joey Ryan
Candice LeRae has issued the following statement concerning the allegations made about Joey Ryan. Candice LeRae’s statement: "I am mortified. I absolutely DO NOT and never have condoned such[...]
Jun 22 - Candice LeRae has issued the following statement concerning the allegations made about Joey Ryan. Candice LeRae's statement: "I am mortified. I absolutely DO NOT and never have condoned such[...]
Jun 22
Sammy Guevara Suspended From AEW
All Elite Wrestling has tweeted a statement revealing that Sammy Guevara has been "suspended without pay" and he has agreed to undergo "extensive sensitivity training" During his suspension, his sala[...]
Jun 22 - All Elite Wrestling has tweeted a statement revealing that Sammy Guevara has been "suspended without pay" and he has agreed to undergo "extensive sensitivity training" During his suspension, his sala[...]
Jun 22
Sasha Banks Issues Statement Following Sammy Guevara’s Apology
Sasha Banks has issued a statement following the apology put out by Sammy Guevara, which you can read by clicking here. Banks posted: "Earlier I spoke with Sammy, he apologized and we had an open [...]
Jun 22 - Sasha Banks has issued a statement following the apology put out by Sammy Guevara, which you can read by clicking here. Banks posted: "Earlier I spoke with Sammy, he apologized and we had an open [...]
Jun 22
AEW’s Sammy Guevara Issues Statement Over Vile Joke About Sasha Banks
AEW’s Sammy Guevara has issued a statement apologizing for an audio clip from a 2016 interview which recently resurfaced, where the AEW star suggested he wanted to "go rape" WWE Superstar Sasha [...]
Jun 22 - AEW's Sammy Guevara has issued a statement apologizing for an audio clip from a 2016 interview which recently resurfaced, where the AEW star suggested he wanted to "go rape" WWE Superstar Sasha [...]
Jun 22
PROGRESS Wrestling Announces Structural Changes To Management Team
PROGRESS Wrestling issued the following statement announcing structural changes to the management of the promotion following the departures of Matt Richards and Glenn Robinson.  Structural Cha[...]
Jun 22 - PROGRESS Wrestling issued the following statement announcing structural changes to the management of the promotion following the departures of Matt Richards and Glenn Robinson.  Structural Cha[...]

Jun 22
MLW's Rich Bocchini Says "I Regret Gritting My Teeth And Calling Joey Ryan Matches"
MLW Rich Bocchini has spoken out about Joey Ryan and noted that he regrets calling his matches.  He tweeted: "I regret gritting my teeth and calling Joey Ryan matches. I hated it for numerous r[...]
Jun 22 - MLW Rich Bocchini has spoken out about Joey Ryan and noted that he regrets calling his matches.  He tweeted: "I regret gritting my teeth and calling Joey Ryan matches. I hated it for numerous r[...]
Jun 22
ICW Has Created A 'Talent Welfare Officer' Role After Sexual Misconduct Allegations
ICW recently announced they would be making staff changes following the #SpeakingOut movement. In an update, the company has installed new position called ‘Talent Welfare Officer’ to look [...]
Jun 22 - ICW recently announced they would be making staff changes following the #SpeakingOut movement. In an update, the company has installed new position called 'Talent Welfare Officer' to look [...]
Jun 22
Edge To Appear on Tonight’s WWE Raw To Provide Health Update
Edge will be on tonight’s WWE Raw to provide an update on his future.  The news comes after Edge suffered a torn triceps injury in singles match against Randy Orton at Backlash. He tweeted[...]
Jun 22 - Edge will be on tonight's WWE Raw to provide an update on his future.  The news comes after Edge suffered a torn triceps injury in singles match against Randy Orton at Backlash. He tweeted[...]
Jun 22
Highspots Ends Relationship With Joey Ryan Following Allegations
We reported earlier that Joey Ryan has deactivated his Twitter account as well as Bar Wrestling’s official account. Highspots has also now pulled Bar Wrestling’s content from their stream[...]
Jun 22 - We reported earlier that Joey Ryan has deactivated his Twitter account as well as Bar Wrestling's official account. Highspots has also now pulled Bar Wrestling's content from their stream[...]
Jun 22
Karl Anderson Has No Plans To Return to WWE
Former WWE superstar Karl Anderson has replied to a fan prediction that The Good Brother would be returning to WWE on Twitter. The fan tweeted: "I’m making an outside bold prediction that The [...]
Jun 22 - Former WWE superstar Karl Anderson has replied to a fan prediction that The Good Brother would be returning to WWE on Twitter. The fan tweeted: "I'm making an outside bold prediction that The [...]

Jun 22
Sammy Guevara Facing Backlash After Sasha Banks Rape Comment Goes Viral
Over the weekend, some troubling audio featuring Sammy Guevara surfaced on social media, which isn't reflecting well on the AEW star. It came to light during a friendly exchange Guevara had with Chri[...]
Jun 22 - Over the weekend, some troubling audio featuring Sammy Guevara surfaced on social media, which isn't reflecting well on the AEW star. It came to light during a friendly exchange Guevara had with Chri[...]
Jun 22
Joey Ryan's Bar Wrestling Reportedly Ceases Operation
Following recent sexual abuse accusations against Impact Wrestling star Joey Ryan, his social media has gone offline. The official Twitter account for Ryan's Bar Wrestling promotion has also been dea[...]
Jun 22 - Following recent sexual abuse accusations against Impact Wrestling star Joey Ryan, his social media has gone offline. The official Twitter account for Ryan's Bar Wrestling promotion has also been dea[...]
Jun 21
Edge Wanted A "Streak vs. Streak" Match Against The Undertaker
In a recent interview with ESPN, WWE Hall Of Famer Edge revealed wanted to face The Undertaker in a Streak vs. Streak match at WrestleMania 24 in 2008, as both men were undefeated at WrestleMania at t[...]
Jun 21 - In a recent interview with ESPN, WWE Hall Of Famer Edge revealed wanted to face The Undertaker in a Streak vs. Streak match at WrestleMania 24 in 2008, as both men were undefeated at WrestleMania at t[...]
Jun 21
AJ Styles Comments On The Undertaker’s Retirement
Undertaker’s final opponent, AJ Styles, tweeted the following regarding The Undertaker announcing his retirement from the ring: "Still floored by the experience and reaction to the Boneyard M[...]
Jun 21 - Undertaker's final opponent, AJ Styles, tweeted the following regarding The Undertaker announcing his retirement from the ring: "Still floored by the experience and reaction to the Boneyard M[...]
Jun 21
Zack Ryder (Matt Cardona) Files For New Trademark
Recently released WWE Superstar, Zack Ryder (Matt Cardona) has filed to trademark "Major Wrestling Federation." The official trademark filing reads: G & S: Bandanas; Hats; Pants; Shirts; Sweat[...]
Jun 21 - Recently released WWE Superstar, Zack Ryder (Matt Cardona) has filed to trademark "Major Wrestling Federation." The official trademark filing reads: G & S: Bandanas; Hats; Pants; Shirts; Sweat[...]
Jun 21
The Undertaker Announces Retirement, ‘No Desire To Return To The Ring’
The Undertaker has admitted on the final episode of his WWE Network documentary 'The Last Ride' that he has no desire to return to the ring. Courtesy of The Sun, here is a transcript of what The Under[...]
Jun 21 - The Undertaker has admitted on the final episode of his WWE Network documentary 'The Last Ride' that he has no desire to return to the ring. Courtesy of The Sun, here is a transcript of what The Under[...]
Jun 21
Ryback Says Working With CM Punk Was "Like Working A 90 Year Old Karen"
In a recent Q&A session on Twitter, Former WWE Superstar Ryback didn't hide his dislike of working with CM Punk. A fan asked The Big Guy who was his least favorite person to work with in WWE, Ryb[...]
Jun 21 - In a recent Q&A session on Twitter, Former WWE Superstar Ryback didn't hide his dislike of working with CM Punk. A fan asked The Big Guy who was his least favorite person to work with in WWE, Ryb[...]
Jun 21
MLW Fires Announcer Mark Adam Haggerty Following Inappropriate Messages To A Minor
MLW has announced the release of their announcer Mark Adam Haggerty after an allegation came to light on Twitter of an inappropriate exchange of messages with a 15-year-old child. The company's state[...]
Jun 21 - MLW has announced the release of their announcer Mark Adam Haggerty after an allegation came to light on Twitter of an inappropriate exchange of messages with a 15-year-old child. The company's state[...]
Jun 21
Joey Janela Calls Joey Ryan 'A Lying Sack Of Sh*t' Over Alligations
AEW star Joey Janela and Dolph Ziggler's brother Ryan Nemeth have responded to Joey Ryan's statement concerning allegations made against him. Both stars seem to consider the allegations to be true and[...]
Jun 21 - AEW star Joey Janela and Dolph Ziggler's brother Ryan Nemeth have responded to Joey Ryan's statement concerning allegations made against him. Both stars seem to consider the allegations to be true and[...]
Jun 21
Joey Ryan Issues Statement Regarding Recent Accusations
Joey Ryan issued the following statement regarding the accusations made against him in the #SpeakingOut movement on social media. "I have been watching along with all of you as the #speakout moveme[...]
Jun 21 - Joey Ryan issued the following statement regarding the accusations made against him in the #SpeakingOut movement on social media. "I have been watching along with all of you as the #speakout moveme[...]
Jun 21
The Undertaker Reveals His Pro Wrestling Mount Rushmore
During a recent interview with ComicBook, The Undertaker was asked to reveal his Mount Rushmore of Wrestling. Taker is often considered by many to be in their Mount Rushmore. Here is what he said: [...]
Jun 21 - During a recent interview with ComicBook, The Undertaker was asked to reveal his Mount Rushmore of Wrestling. Taker is often considered by many to be in their Mount Rushmore. Here is what he said: [...]
Jun 21
C.W. Anderson Retires From The Ring
ECW original "The Enforcer" C.W. Anderson (Chris Wright) has announced that he’s retiring from the ring.  In a video posted on his Facebook page, Anderson stated that he was ready for the n[...]
Jun 21 - ECW original "The Enforcer" C.W. Anderson (Chris Wright) has announced that he's retiring from the ring.  In a video posted on his Facebook page, Anderson stated that he was ready for the n[...]
Jun 20
Kelly Klein Says She Was Raped By Well-Known Wrestler
Former Ring of Honor star Kelly Klein has used the #SpeakingOut movement to reveal she was raped by a well-known wrestler when she was 18. She posted: "I was raped by a now well known wrestler when[...]
Jun 20 - Former Ring of Honor star Kelly Klein has used the #SpeakingOut movement to reveal she was raped by a well-known wrestler when she was 18. She posted: "I was raped by a now well known wrestler when[...]
Jun 20
WWE NXT UK Star Travis Banks Issues A Statement On Abuse Allegations
WWE NXT UK star Travis Banks has issued a statement on the allegations made by Millie McKenzie a 17-year old girl who Banks is alleged to have mentally and physically abused. Banks posted: "I&rsqu[...]
Jun 20 - WWE NXT UK star Travis Banks has issued a statement on the allegations made by Millie McKenzie a 17-year old girl who Banks is alleged to have mentally and physically abused. Banks posted: "I&rsqu[...]

