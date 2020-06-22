Sammy Guevara Facing Backlash After Sasha Banks Rape Comment Goes Viral
Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 22, 2020
Over the weekend, some troubling audio featuring Sammy Guevara surfaced on social media, which isn't reflecting well on the AEW star.
It came to light during a friendly exchange Guevara had with Chris Jericho and Sasha Banks on Twitter. The audio dated from a January 2016 edition of the Raw's 4th Hour podcast featured Guevara talking about his time as an extra on Raw and he made the following "joke" about Sasha Banks:
"Bro, Sasha Banks... oh my god... when I was at the WWE the other week I wanted to just go f***ing rape that woman."
This has obviously caused a huge backlash against Guevara with calls for AEW to act.
https://wrestlr.me/63767/
Copy URL
Popular Tags:
Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags. Post Your Comments...
>>> Enable Javascript to read or add comments.
» More News From This Feed Jun 22
Jun 22 - Over the weekend, some troubling audio featuring Sammy Guevara surfaced on social media, which isn't reflecting well on the AEW star. It came to ligh[...]
Jun 22
Jun 22 - Following recent sexual abuse accusations against Impact Wrestling star Joey Ryan, his social media has gone offline. The official Twitter account fo[...]
Jun 21
Jun 21 - In a recent interview with ESPN, WWE Hall Of Famer Edge revealed wanted to face The Undertaker in a Streak vs. Streak match at WrestleMania 24 in 2008[...]
Jun 21
Jun 21 - Undertaker’s final opponent, AJ Styles, tweeted the following regarding The Undertaker announcing his retirement from the ring: "Still floore[...]
Jun 21
Jun 21 - Recently released WWE Superstar, Zack Ryder (Matt Cardona) has filed to trademark "Major Wrestling Federation." The official trademark filing reads:
[...]
Jun 21
Jun 21 - The Undertaker has admitted on the final episode of his WWE Network documentary 'The Last Ride' that he has no desire to return to the ring. Courtesy [...]
Jun 21
Jun 21 - In a recent Q&A session on Twitter, Former WWE Superstar Ryback didn't hide his dislike of working with CM Punk. A fan asked The Big Guy who was [...]
Jun 21
Jun 21 - MLW has announced the release of their announcer Mark Adam Haggerty after an allegation came to light on Twitter of an inappropriate exchange of messa[...]
Jun 21
Jun 21 - AEW star Joey Janela and Dolph Ziggler's brother Ryan Nemeth have responded to Joey Ryan's statement concerning allegations made against him. Both sta[...]
Jun 21
Jun 21 - Joey Ryan issued the following statement regarding the accusations made against him in the #SpeakingOut movement on social media. "I have been watc[...]
Jun 21
Jun 21 - During a recent interview with ComicBook, The Undertaker was asked to reveal his Mount Rushmore of Wrestling. Taker is often considered by many to be [...]
Jun 21 C.W. Anderson Retires From The Ring ECW original "The Enforcer" C.W. Anderson (Chris Wright) has announced that he’s retiring from the ring. In a video posted on his Facebook[...]
Jun 21 - ECW original "The Enforcer" C.W. Anderson (Chris Wright) has announced that he’s retiring from the ring. In a video posted on his Facebook[...]
Jun 20
Jun 20 - Former Ring of Honor star Kelly Klein has used the #SpeakingOut movement to reveal she was raped by a well-known wrestler when she was 18. She posted:[...]
Jun 20
Jun 20 - WWE NXT UK star Travis Banks has issued a statement on the allegations made by Millie McKenzie a 17-year old girl who Banks is alleged to have mentall[...]
Jun 20
Jun 20 - On the most recent edition of The Bolin Alley podcast, Jim Cornette's former best friend Kenny Bolin and his son Chris discussed the recent allegation[...]
Jun 20
Jun 20 - Independent wrestler Adam Bueller has sadly passed away aged 36. Bueller was diagnosed with HIV in 2018. Bueller is best known for his deathmatches fo[...]
Jun 20
Jun 20 - The overnight viewership numbers for this week’s WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX are in courtesy of ShowBuzz Daily. The 2-hour broadcast drew[...]
Jun 20
Jun 20 - The full card for next week’s AEW Dark on YouTube has been announced, with nine matches set to air. You can view the full card below. - Luther,[...]
Jun 20
Jun 20 - In a recent interview with ComicBook, The Undertaker discussed a possible dream match with Sting which has been rumored for many years. The Dea[...]
Jun 20
Jun 20 - A few weeks back, there was a story published online that Velveteen Dream's Instagram account was either hacked or he was sending inappropriate messag[...]
Jun 19 SmackDown Quick Results (06/19/2020) Listed below are the quick results for tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown: *Singles Match* Matt Riddle defeats AJ Styles Via Pinfall Singl[...]
Jun 19 - Listed below are the quick results for tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown: *Singles Match* Matt Riddle defeats AJ Styles Via Pinfall Singl[...]
Jun 19 Bray Wyatt Returns Tonight on Friday Night SmackDown, Bray Wyatt and his Firefly Fun House return after several weeks of absence. During Wyatt's segment, he is interrup[...]
Jun 19 - Tonight on Friday Night SmackDown, Bray Wyatt and his Firefly Fun House return after several weeks of absence. During Wyatt's segment, he is interrup[...]
Jun 19 Matt Riddle Makes His SmackDown Debut Tonight on SmackDown, former NXT Superstar Matt Riddle made his main roster debut during a segment between AJ Styles and Daniel Bryan. During the ope[...]
Jun 19 - Tonight on SmackDown, former NXT Superstar Matt Riddle made his main roster debut during a segment between AJ Styles and Daniel Bryan. During the ope[...]
Jun 19 WWE Releases Jack Gallagher Jack Gallagher has been released from WWE, according to a report from PWInsider. Gallagher's release follows recent sexual assault allegations. UPDA[...]
Jun 19 - Jack Gallagher has been released from WWE, according to a report from PWInsider. Gallagher's release follows recent sexual assault allegations. UPDA[...]
Jun 19
Jun 19 - Impact Wrestling's parent company Anthem issued the following statement to PWInsider.com regarding the #SpeakingOut movement. "It is a core value o[...]