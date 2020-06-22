Sammy Guevara Facing Backlash After Sasha Banks Rape Comment Goes Viral

Over the weekend, some troubling audio featuring Sammy Guevara surfaced on social media, which isn't reflecting well on the AEW star.

It came to light during a friendly exchange Guevara had with Chris Jericho and Sasha Banks on Twitter. The audio dated from a January 2016 edition of the Raw's 4th Hour podcast featured Guevara talking about his time as an extra on Raw and he made the following "joke" about Sasha Banks:

"Bro, Sasha Banks... oh my god... when I was at the WWE the other week I wanted to just go f***ing rape that woman."

This has obviously caused a huge backlash against Guevara with calls for AEW to act.