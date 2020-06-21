AJ Styles Comments On The Undertaker’s Retirement

Undertaker’s final opponent, AJ Styles, tweeted the following regarding The Undertaker announcing his retirement from the ring:

"Still floored by the experience and reaction to the Boneyard Match at WrestleMania. If it was the last time Undertaker laced up his boots, I’m honored it was against me. #TheLastRide"

The American Badass revealed on the final episode of his WWE Network "The Last Ride" documentary that riding off on his bike after defeating AJ Styles in the main event of WrestleMania 36 was a perfect ending to his career.

He noted that he has no desire to get back in the ring for another match.