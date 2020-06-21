G & S: Entertainment services, namely, providing podcasts in the field of action figures and professional wrestling; Entertainment services, namely, providing video podcasts in the field of action figures and professional wrestling; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network.

Zack Ryder (Matt Cardona) Files For New Trademark

Recently released WWE Superstar, Zack Ryder (Matt Cardona) has filed to trademark "Major Wrestling Federation." The official trademark filing reads: G & S: Bandanas; Hats; Pants; Shirts; Sweat[...] Jun 21 - Recently released WWE Superstar, Zack Ryder (Matt Cardona) has filed to trademark "Major Wrestling Federation." The official trademark filing reads: G & S: Bandanas; Hats; Pants; Shirts; Sweat[...]

The Undertaker Announces Retirement, ‘No Desire To Return To The Ring’

The Undertaker has admitted on the final episode of his WWE Network documentary 'The Last Ride' that he has no desire to return to the ring. Courtesy of The Sun, here is a transcript of what The Under[...] Jun 21 - The Undertaker has admitted on the final episode of his WWE Network documentary 'The Last Ride' that he has no desire to return to the ring. Courtesy of The Sun, here is a transcript of what The Under[...]

Ryback Says Working With CM Punk Was "Like Working A 90 Year Old Karen"

In a recent Q&A session on Twitter, Former WWE Superstar Ryback didn't hide his dislike of working with CM Punk. A fan asked The Big Guy who was his least favorite person to work with in WWE, Ryb[...] Jun 21 - In a recent Q&A session on Twitter, Former WWE Superstar Ryback didn't hide his dislike of working with CM Punk. A fan asked The Big Guy who was his least favorite person to work with in WWE, Ryb[...]

MLW Fires Announcer Mark Adam Haggerty Following Inappropriate Messages To A Minor

MLW has announced the release of their announcer Mark Adam Haggerty after an allegation came to light on Twitter of an inappropriate exchange of messages with a 15-year-old child. The company's state[...] Jun 21 - MLW has announced the release of their announcer Mark Adam Haggerty after an allegation came to light on Twitter of an inappropriate exchange of messages with a 15-year-old child. The company's state[...]

Joey Janela Calls Joey Ryan 'A Lying Sack Of Sh*t' Over Alligations

AEW star Joey Janela and Dolph Ziggler's brother Ryan Nemeth have responded to Joey Ryan's statement concerning allegations made against him. Both stars seem to consider the allegations to be true and[...] Jun 21 - AEW star Joey Janela and Dolph Ziggler's brother Ryan Nemeth have responded to Joey Ryan's statement concerning allegations made against him. Both stars seem to consider the allegations to be true and[...]

Joey Ryan Issues Statement Regarding Recent Accusations

Joey Ryan issued the following statement regarding the accusations made against him in the #SpeakingOut movement on social media. "I have been watching along with all of you as the #speakout moveme[...] Jun 21 - Joey Ryan issued the following statement regarding the accusations made against him in the #SpeakingOut movement on social media. "I have been watching along with all of you as the #speakout moveme[...]

The Undertaker Reveals His Pro Wrestling Mount Rushmore

During a recent interview with ComicBook, The Undertaker was asked to reveal his Mount Rushmore of Wrestling. Taker is often considered by many to be in their Mount Rushmore. Here is what he said: [...] Jun 21 - During a recent interview with ComicBook, The Undertaker was asked to reveal his Mount Rushmore of Wrestling. Taker is often considered by many to be in their Mount Rushmore. Here is what he said: [...]

C.W. Anderson Retires From The Ring

ECW original "The Enforcer" C.W. Anderson (Chris Wright) has announced that he’s retiring from the ring. In a video posted on his Facebook page, Anderson stated that he was ready for the n[...] Jun 21 - ECW original "The Enforcer" C.W. Anderson (Chris Wright) has announced that he’s retiring from the ring. In a video posted on his Facebook page, Anderson stated that he was ready for the n[...]

Kelly Klein Says She Was Raped By Well-Known Wrestler

Former Ring of Honor star Kelly Klein has used the #SpeakingOut movement to reveal she was raped by a well-known wrestler when she was 18. She posted: "I was raped by a now well known wrestler when[...] Jun 20 - Former Ring of Honor star Kelly Klein has used the #SpeakingOut movement to reveal she was raped by a well-known wrestler when she was 18. She posted: "I was raped by a now well known wrestler when[...]

WWE NXT UK Star Travis Banks Issues A Statement On Abuse Allegations

WWE NXT UK star Travis Banks has issued a statement on the allegations made by Millie McKenzie a 17-year old girl who Banks is alleged to have mentally and physically abused. Banks posted: "I&rsqu[...] Jun 20 - WWE NXT UK star Travis Banks has issued a statement on the allegations made by Millie McKenzie a 17-year old girl who Banks is alleged to have mentally and physically abused. Banks posted: "I&rsqu[...]

Jim Cornette's Former Best Friend Makes More Allegations Against Him

On the most recent edition of The Bolin Alley podcast, Jim Cornette's former best friend Kenny Bolin and his son Chris discussed the recent allegations made against Cornette and his wife Stacy and con[...] Jun 20 - On the most recent edition of The Bolin Alley podcast, Jim Cornette's former best friend Kenny Bolin and his son Chris discussed the recent allegations made against Cornette and his wife Stacy and con[...]

Independent Wrestler Adam Bueller Passes Away Aged 36

Independent wrestler Adam Bueller has sadly passed away aged 36. Bueller was diagnosed with HIV in 2018. Bueller is best known for his deathmatches for companies like IWA Mid-South and Resistance Pro [...] Jun 20 - Independent wrestler Adam Bueller has sadly passed away aged 36. Bueller was diagnosed with HIV in 2018. Bueller is best known for his deathmatches for companies like IWA Mid-South and Resistance Pro [...]

Overnight WWE SmackDown Viewership Increases Slightly

The overnight viewership numbers for this week’s WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX are in courtesy of ShowBuzz Daily. The 2-hour broadcast drew an average of 2.089 million viewers and a 0.50 ra[...] Jun 20 - The overnight viewership numbers for this week’s WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX are in courtesy of ShowBuzz Daily. The 2-hour broadcast drew an average of 2.089 million viewers and a 0.50 ra[...]

Nine Matches Announced For Next Week's AEW Dark

The full card for next week’s AEW Dark on YouTube has been announced, with nine matches set to air. You can view the full card below. - Luther, Serpentico, and Max Caster vs. Jurassic Express- [...] Jun 20 - The full card for next week’s AEW Dark on YouTube has been announced, with nine matches set to air. You can view the full card below. - Luther, Serpentico, and Max Caster vs. Jurassic Express- [...]

Undertaker Unsure Match With Sting Wouldn’t Deliver People’s Expectations

In a recent interview with ComicBook, The Undertaker discussed a possible dream match with Sting which has been rumored for many years. The Deadman didn't rule out such a match but he is unsure[...] Jun 20 - In a recent interview with ComicBook, The Undertaker discussed a possible dream match with Sting which has been rumored for many years. The Deadman didn't rule out such a match but he is unsure[...]

Velveteen Dream Accused Of More Disturbing Accusations

A few weeks back, there was a story published online that Velveteen Dream's Instagram account was either hacked or he was sending inappropriate messages and photos to minors. At the time, Dream poste[...] Jun 20 - A few weeks back, there was a story published online that Velveteen Dream's Instagram account was either hacked or he was sending inappropriate messages and photos to minors. At the time, Dream poste[...]

SmackDown Quick Results (06/19/2020)

Listed below are the quick results for tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown: *Singles Match* Matt Riddle defeats AJ Styles Via Pinfall Singles Match* Shorty G defeats Mojo Rawley via pinfal[...] Jun 19 - Listed below are the quick results for tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown: *Singles Match* Matt Riddle defeats AJ Styles Via Pinfall Singles Match* Shorty G defeats Mojo Rawley via pinfal[...]

Bray Wyatt Returns

Tonight on Friday Night SmackDown, Bray Wyatt and his Firefly Fun House return after several weeks of absence. During Wyatt's segment, he is interrupted by Braun Strowman. The Universal Champion (Str[...] Jun 19 - Tonight on Friday Night SmackDown, Bray Wyatt and his Firefly Fun House return after several weeks of absence. During Wyatt's segment, he is interrupted by Braun Strowman. The Universal Champion (Str[...]

Matt Riddle Makes His SmackDown Debut

Tonight on SmackDown, former NXT Superstar Matt Riddle made his main roster debut during a segment between AJ Styles and Daniel Bryan. During the opening segment, Bryan suggests that Styles should de[...] Jun 19 - Tonight on SmackDown, former NXT Superstar Matt Riddle made his main roster debut during a segment between AJ Styles and Daniel Bryan. During the opening segment, Bryan suggests that Styles should de[...]

WWE Releases Jack Gallagher

Jack Gallagher has been released from WWE, according to a report from PWInsider. Gallagher's release follows recent sexual assault allegations. UPDATE: WWE has confirmed Gallagher's release, issuing[...] Jun 19 - Jack Gallagher has been released from WWE, according to a report from PWInsider. Gallagher's release follows recent sexual assault allegations. UPDATE: WWE has confirmed Gallagher's release, issuing[...]

Impact Wrestling Issues Statement On Sexual Misconduct Allegations Against Talent

Impact Wrestling's parent company Anthem issued the following statement to PWInsider.com regarding the #SpeakingOut movement. "It is a core value of the Anthem organization that we conduct our busi[...] Jun 19 - Impact Wrestling's parent company Anthem issued the following statement to PWInsider.com regarding the #SpeakingOut movement. "It is a core value of the Anthem organization that we conduct our busi[...]

AEW Releases Statement On Jimmy Havoc

All Elite Wrestling issued the following statement regarding Jimmy Havoc: "We wish Jimmy Havoc all the best as he receives treatment and counseling in an effort to overcome the mental healt[...] Jun 19 - All Elite Wrestling issued the following statement regarding Jimmy Havoc: "We wish Jimmy Havoc all the best as he receives treatment and counseling in an effort to overcome the mental healt[...]

WWE NXT UK Star Ligero Issue Statement In Response To Sexual Harassment Allegation

WWE NXT star Ligero has taken to Twitter to issue a statement regarding recent allegations. "The current story that has been released by Violet O’Hara/Claire-Michelle Oldfield is neither accu[...] Jun 19 - WWE NXT star Ligero has taken to Twitter to issue a statement regarding recent allegations. "The current story that has been released by Violet O’Hara/Claire-Michelle Oldfield is neither accu[...]

Jordan Devlin Issues Statement Denouncing Abuse Allegation

WWE NXT UK performer Jordan Devlin released a statement on Twitter in response to abuse allegations made against him in the #SpeakingOut movement. Devlin's statement: "I didn't even want to addres[...] Jun 19 - WWE NXT UK performer Jordan Devlin released a statement on Twitter in response to abuse allegations made against him in the #SpeakingOut movement. Devlin's statement: "I didn't even want to addres[...]