The Undertaker Announces Retirement, ‘No Desire To Return To The Ring’

The Undertaker has admitted on the final episode of his WWE Network documentary 'The Last Ride' that he has no desire to return to the ring. Courtesy of The Sun, here is a transcript of what The Undertaker said:

"I believe I'm at a place now, post-Boneyard, which was a hellacious battle against one of the best in the business.

"Here you are, climbing on your motorcycle and taking off.

"There was a lot of thought and a lot of emotion, one of those being 'are you happy enough with that?'

"It was a powerful moment. You don't necessarily always get those.

"If there was ever a perfect ending to a career, that right there was it.

"If Vince was in a pinch, would I come back? I guess time would only tell there.

"In case of emergency, break glass, you pull out The Undertaker. I would consider it.

"[But] at this point in my career, I have no desire to get back in the ring."

The Deadman got a bit emotional and told the crew, "I got a pit in my stomach right now."

"This time the cowboy really rides away"

"There's nothing left for me to conquer, there's nothing left for me to accomplish. The game has changed, it's time for new guys to come up. I don't know, the time just seems right. I think this documentary has helped me discover that. It's really opened my eyes to the bigger picture and allowed me to not judge myself as harshly on these last few years. To see things on a broader scale."

The last episode of "The Last Ride" is now available for viewing on the WWE Network.

Do you think The Undertaker is really going to retire?

