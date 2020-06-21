Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags.

“Punk, it was like working a 90 year old Karen.”

A fan asked The Big Guy who was his least favorite person to work with in WWE, Ryback replied: following:

In a recent Q&A session on Twitter, Former WWE Superstar Ryback didn't hide his dislike of working with CM Punk.

» More News From This Feed

Ryback Says Working With CM Punk Was "Like Working A 90 Year Old Karen"

In a recent Q&A session on Twitter, Former WWE Superstar Ryback didn't hide his dislike of working with CM Punk. A fan asked The Big Guy who was [...] Jun 21 - In a recent Q&A session on Twitter, Former WWE Superstar Ryback didn't hide his dislike of working with CM Punk. A fan asked The Big Guy who was [...]

MLW Fires Announcer Mark Adam Haggerty Following Inappropriate Messages To A Minor

MLW has announced the release of their announcer Mark Adam Haggerty after an allegation came to light on Twitter of an inappropriate exchange of messa[...] Jun 21 - MLW has announced the release of their announcer Mark Adam Haggerty after an allegation came to light on Twitter of an inappropriate exchange of messa[...]

Joey Janela Calls Joey Ryan 'A Lying Sack Of Sh*t' Over Alligations

AEW star Joey Janela and Dolph Ziggler's brother Ryan Nemeth have responded to Joey Ryan's statement concerning allegations made against him. Both sta[...] Jun 21 - AEW star Joey Janela and Dolph Ziggler's brother Ryan Nemeth have responded to Joey Ryan's statement concerning allegations made against him. Both sta[...]

Joey Ryan Issues Statement Regarding Recent Accusations

Joey Ryan issued the following statement regarding the accusations made against him in the #SpeakingOut movement on social media. "I have been watc[...] Jun 21 - Joey Ryan issued the following statement regarding the accusations made against him in the #SpeakingOut movement on social media. "I have been watc[...]

The Undertaker Reveals His Pro Wrestling Mount Rushmore

During a recent interview with ComicBook, The Undertaker was asked to reveal his Mount Rushmore of Wrestling. Taker is often considered by many to be [...] Jun 21 - During a recent interview with ComicBook, The Undertaker was asked to reveal his Mount Rushmore of Wrestling. Taker is often considered by many to be [...]

C.W. Anderson Retires From The Ring

ECW original "The Enforcer" C.W. Anderson (Chris Wright) has announced that he’s retiring from the ring. In a video posted on his Facebook[...] Jun 21 - ECW original "The Enforcer" C.W. Anderson (Chris Wright) has announced that he’s retiring from the ring. In a video posted on his Facebook[...]

Kelly Klein Says She Was Raped By Well-Known Wrestler

Former Ring of Honor star Kelly Klein has used the #SpeakingOut movement to reveal she was raped by a well-known wrestler when she was 18. She posted:[...] Jun 20 - Former Ring of Honor star Kelly Klein has used the #SpeakingOut movement to reveal she was raped by a well-known wrestler when she was 18. She posted:[...]

WWE NXT UK Star Travis Banks Issues A Statement On Abuse Allegations

WWE NXT UK star Travis Banks has issued a statement on the allegations made by Millie McKenzie a 17-year old girl who Banks is alleged to have mentall[...] Jun 20 - WWE NXT UK star Travis Banks has issued a statement on the allegations made by Millie McKenzie a 17-year old girl who Banks is alleged to have mentall[...]

Jim Cornette's Former Best Friend Makes More Allegations Against Him

On the most recent edition of The Bolin Alley podcast, Jim Cornette's former best friend Kenny Bolin and his son Chris discussed the recent allegation[...] Jun 20 - On the most recent edition of The Bolin Alley podcast, Jim Cornette's former best friend Kenny Bolin and his son Chris discussed the recent allegation[...]

Independent Wrestler Adam Bueller Passes Away Aged 36

Independent wrestler Adam Bueller has sadly passed away aged 36. Bueller was diagnosed with HIV in 2018. Bueller is best known for his deathmatches fo[...] Jun 20 - Independent wrestler Adam Bueller has sadly passed away aged 36. Bueller was diagnosed with HIV in 2018. Bueller is best known for his deathmatches fo[...]

Overnight WWE SmackDown Viewership Increases Slightly

The overnight viewership numbers for this week’s WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX are in courtesy of ShowBuzz Daily. The 2-hour broadcast drew[...] Jun 20 - The overnight viewership numbers for this week’s WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX are in courtesy of ShowBuzz Daily. The 2-hour broadcast drew[...]

Nine Matches Announced For Next Week's AEW Dark

The full card for next week’s AEW Dark on YouTube has been announced, with nine matches set to air. You can view the full card below. - Luther,[...] Jun 20 - The full card for next week’s AEW Dark on YouTube has been announced, with nine matches set to air. You can view the full card below. - Luther,[...]

Undertaker Unsure Match With Sting Wouldn’t Deliver People’s Expectations

In a recent interview with ComicBook, The Undertaker discussed a possible dream match with Sting which has been rumored for many years. The Dea[...] Jun 20 - In a recent interview with ComicBook, The Undertaker discussed a possible dream match with Sting which has been rumored for many years. The Dea[...]

Velveteen Dream Accused Of More Disturbing Accusations

A few weeks back, there was a story published online that Velveteen Dream's Instagram account was either hacked or he was sending inappropriate messag[...] Jun 20 - A few weeks back, there was a story published online that Velveteen Dream's Instagram account was either hacked or he was sending inappropriate messag[...]

SmackDown Quick Results (06/19/2020)

Listed below are the quick results for tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown: *Singles Match* Matt Riddle defeats AJ Styles Via Pinfall Singl[...] Jun 19 - Listed below are the quick results for tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown: *Singles Match* Matt Riddle defeats AJ Styles Via Pinfall Singl[...]

Bray Wyatt Returns

Tonight on Friday Night SmackDown, Bray Wyatt and his Firefly Fun House return after several weeks of absence. During Wyatt's segment, he is interrup[...] Jun 19 - Tonight on Friday Night SmackDown, Bray Wyatt and his Firefly Fun House return after several weeks of absence. During Wyatt's segment, he is interrup[...]

Matt Riddle Makes His SmackDown Debut

Tonight on SmackDown, former NXT Superstar Matt Riddle made his main roster debut during a segment between AJ Styles and Daniel Bryan. During the ope[...] Jun 19 - Tonight on SmackDown, former NXT Superstar Matt Riddle made his main roster debut during a segment between AJ Styles and Daniel Bryan. During the ope[...]

WWE Releases Jack Gallagher

Jack Gallagher has been released from WWE, according to a report from PWInsider. Gallagher's release follows recent sexual assault allegations. UPDA[...] Jun 19 - Jack Gallagher has been released from WWE, according to a report from PWInsider. Gallagher's release follows recent sexual assault allegations. UPDA[...]

Impact Wrestling Issues Statement On Sexual Misconduct Allegations Against Talent

Impact Wrestling's parent company Anthem issued the following statement to PWInsider.com regarding the #SpeakingOut movement. "It is a core value o[...] Jun 19 - Impact Wrestling's parent company Anthem issued the following statement to PWInsider.com regarding the #SpeakingOut movement. "It is a core value o[...]

AEW Releases Statement On Jimmy Havoc

All Elite Wrestling issued the following statement regarding Jimmy Havoc: "We wish Jimmy Havoc all the best as he receives treatment and co[...] Jun 19 - All Elite Wrestling issued the following statement regarding Jimmy Havoc: "We wish Jimmy Havoc all the best as he receives treatment and co[...]

WWE NXT UK Star Ligero Issue Statement In Response To Sexual Harassment Allegation

WWE NXT star Ligero has taken to Twitter to issue a statement regarding recent allegations. "The current story that has been released by Violet O&r[...] Jun 19 - WWE NXT star Ligero has taken to Twitter to issue a statement regarding recent allegations. "The current story that has been released by Violet O&r[...]

Jordan Devlin Issues Statement Denouncing Abuse Allegation

WWE NXT UK performer Jordan Devlin released a statement on Twitter in response to abuse allegations made against him in the #SpeakingOut movement. De[...] Jun 19 - WWE NXT UK performer Jordan Devlin released a statement on Twitter in response to abuse allegations made against him in the #SpeakingOut movement. De[...]

WWE Releases Statement Regarding Superstars Accused Of Sexual Misconduct

WWE issued the following press release addressing sexual assault and abuse allegations made against several WWE Superstars, which as of this repot inc[...] Jun 19 - WWE issued the following press release addressing sexual assault and abuse allegations made against several WWE Superstars, which as of this repot inc[...]

Matt Riddle’s Lawyer Issues Statement Denying Sexual Assault Allegation

Matt Riddle’s lawyer has released an official statement denying the sexual assault allegation made against Riddle. The allegation was made by C[...] Jun 19 - Matt Riddle’s lawyer has released an official statement denying the sexual assault allegation made against Riddle. The allegation was made by C[...]