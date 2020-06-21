WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Ryback Says Working With CM Punk Was "Like Working A 90 Year Old Karen"
Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 21, 2020
In a recent Q&A session on Twitter, Former WWE Superstar Ryback didn't hide his dislike of working with CM Punk.
A fan asked The Big Guy who was his least favorite person to work with in WWE, Ryback replied: following:
“Punk, it was like working a 90 year old Karen.”
