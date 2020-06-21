WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Joey Ryan Issues Statement Regarding Recent Accusations
Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 21, 2020
Joey Ryan issued the following statement regarding the accusations made against him in the #SpeakingOut movement on social media.
"I have been watching along with all of you as the #speakout movement has spread across the internet. I am also aware that my name has been mentioned as part of this discussion.
I have been contemplating how to respond to everything that has unfolded in the last three days. This is an important topic and it truly deserves the time it is getting, even if it is uncomfortable.
After speaking with my attorney, I have been advised not to respond to any specific allegations at this time. And the truth of the matter is, I do not want to spend time dissecting which parts of stories are true, which parts are different from what I remember and which things being said are outright false. It is important for me to use this platform to take responsibility and not attempt to minimize the feelings of anyone that was hurt by me in order to save face.
So instead, I would like to take this opportunity to publicly share some parts of my private life with everyone. It is not a part of my life that I am proud of, but taking responsibility is important. Today, I must take responsibility for the way I behaved in the past, and I will do that right now.
As I am sure you are all aware, several years ago, and all in a very short period of time, a lot of things changed in my life. The 'dick flip' went viral. I started traveling the world and living a 'rock 'n roll lifestyle.' I came into contact with a lot of people, including women. And, the truth is, I did not always treat people with respect. And I will acknowledge that it was possible that I pursued people that I thought were interested in me and invaded their personal space and made them feel uncomfortable in the process.
Nearly two years ago, my ex-wife and I were separated. The separation impacted me greatly and I began to reflect on the person I had been previous to it, and the person that I wanted to be. During that self-reflection, I was not proud of what I saw. As a result, I entered counseling in October 2018 and still attend every week to this very day. I have been on prescription medication. I have worked every day for nearly two years to be a person that respects not only people's boundaries, but respects people. If you felt that you were a person that I did not treat with respect, I apologize. Aside from this post, I have been reaching out to some of the people involved and we have had positive interactions and started the healing process.
I have worked hard to make wrestling a safe and welcoming place for everyone. I will make up for my shortcomings of the past by working harder in the future to continue to do that. With all of the different social movements happening right now, we need to take this opportunity to listen and learn and continue to strive every day to do better."
C.W. Anderson Retires From The Ring ECW original "The Enforcer" C.W. Anderson (Chris Wright) has announced that he's retiring from the ring. In a video posted on his Facebook page, Anderson stated that he was ready for the n[...]
Nine Matches Announced For Next Week's AEW Dark The full card for next week's AEW Dark on YouTube has been announced, with nine matches set to air. You can view the full card below. - Luther, Serpentico, and Max Caster vs. Jurassic Express- [...]
SmackDown Quick Results (06/19/2020) Listed below are the quick results for tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown: *Singles Match* Matt Riddle defeats AJ Styles Via Pinfall Singles Match* Shorty G defeats Mojo Rawley via pinfal[...]
Bray Wyatt Returns Tonight on Friday Night SmackDown, Bray Wyatt and his Firefly Fun House return after several weeks of absence. During Wyatt's segment, he is interrupted by Braun Strowman. The Universal Champion (Str[...]
Matt Riddle Makes His SmackDown Debut Tonight on SmackDown, former NXT Superstar Matt Riddle made his main roster debut during a segment between AJ Styles and Daniel Bryan. During the opening segment, Bryan suggests that Styles should de[...]
WWE Releases Jack Gallagher Jack Gallagher has been released from WWE, according to a report from PWInsider. Gallagher's release follows recent sexual assault allegations. UPDATE: WWE has confirmed Gallagher's release, issuing[...]
AEW Releases Statement On Jimmy Havoc All Elite Wrestling issued the following statement regarding Jimmy Havoc: "We wish Jimmy Havoc all the best as he receives treatment and counseling in an effort to overcome the mental healt[...]
