The Undertaker Reveals His Pro Wrestling Mount Rushmore

During a recent interview with ComicBook, The Undertaker was asked to reveal his Mount Rushmore of Wrestling. Taker is often considered by many to be in their Mount Rushmore.

Here is what he said:

"You got to have [Ric] Flair. You got to have [Hulk] Hogan. Stone Cold [Steve Austin]. That fourth one’s tough. It could be Harley [Race]. It could be Dusty [Rhodes]. It could be Bruno [Sammartino]. And I base that on contributions to the business. Not so much if they were a great worker or this or that, but…Oh, I know my fourth, it’s Andre [The Giant]. I don’t know why I forgot Andre. So yeah, it would probably be Flair, Hogan, Stone Cold and Andre."

On people putting him on their Mount Rushmore.