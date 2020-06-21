C.W. Anderson Retires From The Ring

ECW original "The Enforcer" C.W. Anderson (Chris Wright) has announced that he’s retiring from the ring. In a video posted on his Facebook page, Anderson stated that he was ready for the next chapter of his life to begin, and felt like he had lost sight of what's important in his life.

He also stated that he had no plans to appear on any podcasts or interviews, feeling that it was time to fully move on from wrestling.

Anderson was apart of Extreme Championship Wrestling from 1999 until it ended in January 2001. He did make an appearance of the 2005 ECW One Night Stand pay-per-view produced by WWE and also was briefly a roster member on the ‘WWE ECW on ScyFy' show, but he only ever had one match before he was let go by WWE in 2007.

He will best be remembered for his work on the independent wrestling scene.