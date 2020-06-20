WWE NXT UK Star Travis Banks Issues A Statement On Abuse Allegations

WWE NXT UK star Travis Banks has issued a statement on the allegations made by Millie McKenzie a 17-year old girl who Banks is alleged to have mentally and physically abused.

Banks posted:

"I’d like to issue a statement regarding Millie McKenzie’s comments:

Millie was a trainee of mine at Fight Club: Pro. She was also a close personal friend. We would be at shows together, attend the same social events, travel together and hang out at the wrestlers house where I was living. It was through this friendship a consensual relationship was formed.

The relationship broke down between both parties and it ended. After it ended we agreed to talk it out. We apologized to each other for any individual actions behind the relationship breakdown.

After seeing these comments, I can only repeat my apology. I am truly sorry for any pain caused by the relationship."