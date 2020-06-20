WWE NXT UK Star Travis Banks Issues A Statement On Abuse Allegations
Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 20, 2020
WWE NXT UK star Travis Banks has issued a statement on the allegations made by Millie McKenzie a 17-year old girl who Banks is alleged to have mentally and physically abused.
Banks posted:
"I’d like to issue a statement regarding Millie McKenzie’s comments:
Millie was a trainee of mine at Fight Club: Pro. She was also a close personal friend. We would be at shows together, attend the same social events, travel together and hang out at the wrestlers house where I was living. It was through this friendship a consensual relationship was formed.
The relationship broke down between both parties and it ended. After it ended we agreed to talk it out. We apologized to each other for any individual actions behind the relationship breakdown.
After seeing these comments, I can only repeat my apology. I am truly sorry for any pain caused by the relationship."
https://wrestlr.me/63754/
Copy URL
Popular Tags:
Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags. Post Your Comments...
>>> Enable Javascript to read or add comments.
» More News From This Feed Jun 20
Jun 20 - Former Ring of Honor star Kelly Klein has used the #SpeakingOut movement to reveal she was raped by a well-known wrestler when she was 18. She posted:[...]
Jun 20
Jun 20 - WWE NXT UK star Travis Banks has issued a statement on the allegations made by Millie McKenzie a 17-year old girl who Banks is alleged to have mentall[...]
Jun 20
Jun 20 - On the most recent edition of The Bolin Alley podcast, Jim Cornette's former best friend Kenny Bolin and his son Chris discussed the recent allegation[...]
Jun 20
Jun 20 - Independent wrestler Adam Bueller has sadly passed away aged 36. Bueller was diagnosed with HIV in 2018. Bueller is best known for his deathmatches fo[...]
Jun 20
Jun 20 - The overnight viewership numbers for this week’s WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX are in courtesy of ShowBuzz Daily. The 2-hour broadcast drew[...]
Jun 20
Jun 20 - The full card for next week’s AEW Dark on YouTube has been announced, with nine matches set to air. You can view the full card below. - Luther,[...]
Jun 20
Jun 20 - In a recent interview with ComicBook, The Undertaker discussed a possible dream match with Sting which has been rumored for many years. The Dea[...]
Jun 20
Jun 20 - A few weeks back, there was a story published online that Velveteen Dream's Instagram account was either hacked or he was sending inappropriate messag[...]
Jun 19 SmackDown Quick Results (06/19/2020) Listed below are the quick results for tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown: *Singles Match* Matt Riddle defeats AJ Styles Via Pinfall Singl[...]
Jun 19 - Listed below are the quick results for tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown: *Singles Match* Matt Riddle defeats AJ Styles Via Pinfall Singl[...]
Jun 19 Bray Wyatt Returns Tonight on Friday Night SmackDown, Bray Wyatt and his Firefly Fun House return after several weeks of absence. During Wyatt's segment, he is interrup[...]
Jun 19 - Tonight on Friday Night SmackDown, Bray Wyatt and his Firefly Fun House return after several weeks of absence. During Wyatt's segment, he is interrup[...]
Jun 19 Matt Riddle Makes His SmackDown Debut Tonight on SmackDown, former NXT Superstar Matt Riddle made his main roster debut during a segment between AJ Styles and Daniel Bryan. During the ope[...]
Jun 19 - Tonight on SmackDown, former NXT Superstar Matt Riddle made his main roster debut during a segment between AJ Styles and Daniel Bryan. During the ope[...]
Jun 19 WWE Releases Jack Gallagher Jack Gallagher has been released from WWE, according to a report from PWInsider. Gallagher's release follows recent sexual assault allegations. UPDA[...]
Jun 19 - Jack Gallagher has been released from WWE, according to a report from PWInsider. Gallagher's release follows recent sexual assault allegations. UPDA[...]
Jun 19
Jun 19 - Impact Wrestling's parent company Anthem issued the following statement to PWInsider.com regarding the #SpeakingOut movement. "It is a core value o[...]
Jun 19
Jun 19 - All Elite Wrestling issued the following statement regarding Jimmy Havoc: "We wish Jimmy Havoc all the best as he receives treatment and co[...]
Jun 19
Jun 19 - WWE NXT star Ligero has taken to Twitter to issue a statement regarding recent allegations. "The current story that has been released by Violet O&r[...]
Jun 19
Jun 19 - WWE NXT UK performer Jordan Devlin released a statement on Twitter in response to abuse allegations made against him in the #SpeakingOut movement. De[...]
Jun 19
Jun 19 - WWE issued the following press release addressing sexual assault and abuse allegations made against several WWE Superstars, which as of this repot inc[...]
Jun 19
Jun 19 - Matt Riddle’s lawyer has released an official statement denying the sexual assault allegation made against Riddle. The allegation was made by C[...]
Jun 19
Jun 19 - We reported previously that independent wrestling promotion EVOLVE was not planning on ever holding any more events and was looking to sell everything[...]
Jun 19
Jun 19 - Dave Lagana has resigned as the NWA Vice President following allegations that he sexually assaulted independent wrestler Liz Savage. The National Wre[...]
Jun 19
Jun 19 - There is a report going around that WWE pulled reference to Matt Riddle’s SmackDown debut from tonight’s show but that isn't true as WWE p[...]
Jun 19
Jun 19 - Former WWE Cruiserweight Champion TJ Perkins is the latest wrestler to use the#SpeakingOut movement to talk about sexual abuse he suffered when he was[...]
Jun 19
Jun 19 - Long-time WWE referee Mike Chioda was recently interviewed on Chris Jericho’s “Talk Is Jericho” podcast to talk about his 35-year ca[...]
Jun 19
Jun 19 - Jonathan Savage of the BBC in the United Kingdom is reporting that police are currently investigating recent accusations made against several British [...]
Jun 19
Jun 19 - PROGRESS Wrestling announced Jordan Devlin and Travis Banks have been suspended indefinitely due to recent abuse allegations made against them. Below[...]