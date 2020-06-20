Jim Cornette's Former Best Friend Makes More Allegations Against Him

On the most recent edition of The Bolin Alley podcast, Jim Cornette's former best friend Kenny Bolin and his son Chris discussed the recent allegations made against Cornette and his wife Stacy and confirmed them as true. The incidences reportedly took place when Cornette headed up OVW, WWE’s developmental system at the time.

"Yes I was aware, and people ask me why didn’t I say anything? Well, number one it wasn’t my place to say anything number two anyone who would say something I would think anyone getting lured into this would be the one to say something."

Kenny noted that Stacy had "already been with The Big Show before she met Jimmy" and that he saw "Big Show naked smoking a cigarette and that’s not a pretty sight all I know is that any girl he’s been with that’s not my territory."

Chris Bolin was asked why nobody came forward at the time, and he said in pro wrestling business what happened with Cornette and his wife was no strange thing, and "swinging" wouldn't have been something anybody would bat an eyelid at and most individuals would have feared for their job.

They noted they received an email from unnamed former "huge star" in WCW about the first time he met Cornette. The story goes that Stacey offered to "blow Kevin Nash."

Kenny Bolin said, "there were a lot of powerful people in WWE who knew what was going on, but they didn’t do jack sh*t about it."

Jim Cornette has denied these claims and his in the process of getting his attorney involved.