Independent Wrestler Adam Bueller Passes Away Aged 36

Independent wrestler Adam Bueller has sadly passed away aged 36. Bueller was diagnosed with HIV in 2018. Bueller is best known for his deathmatches for companies like IWA Mid-South and Resistance Pro Wrestling.

A GoFundMe page was launched recently to help the family, which you can donate to here. In 2019, 411Mania.com transcribed the interview in which Bueller talked about his HIV, click here to read.

WrestlingNewsSource.com sends out our deepest and heartfelt condolences to Adam Bueller’s family and friends.