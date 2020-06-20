Nine Matches Announced For Next Week's AEW Dark

Nine stacked matches are ready for your viewing pleasure this Tuesday night on #AEWDark ! Watch #AEWDark every Tuesday at 7e/6c on our Official YouTube channel at https://t.co/R0AnOlvVTT . pic.twitter.com/Sz7TtOWeIP

- Luther, Serpentico, and Max Caster vs. Jurassic Express - Brian Cage with Taz vs. Robert Anthony - Orange Cassidy vs. Peter Avalon with Leva Bates - Lance Archer with Jake Roberts vs. Griff Garrison - Sonny Kiss and Joey Janela vs. John Silver and Alex Reynolds - Scorpio Sky vs. Lee Johnson - Mel vs. KiLynn King - SCU vs. Musa and David Ali - Shawn Spears with Tully Blanchard vs. Pineapple Pete

The full card for next week’s AEW Dark on YouTube has been announced, with nine matches set to air. You can view the full card below.

Independent Wrestler Adam Bueller Passes Away Aged 36

Independent wrestler Adam Bueller has sadly passed away aged 36. Bueller was diagnosed with HIV in 2018. Bueller is best known for his deathmatches for companies like IWA Mid-South and Resistance Pro [...] Jun 20 - Independent wrestler Adam Bueller has sadly passed away aged 36. Bueller was diagnosed with HIV in 2018. Bueller is best known for his deathmatches for companies like IWA Mid-South and Resistance Pro [...]

Overnight WWE SmackDown Viewership Increases Slightly

The overnight viewership numbers for this week’s WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX are in courtesy of ShowBuzz Daily. The 2-hour broadcast drew an average of 2.089 million viewers and a 0.50 ra[...] Jun 20 - The overnight viewership numbers for this week’s WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX are in courtesy of ShowBuzz Daily. The 2-hour broadcast drew an average of 2.089 million viewers and a 0.50 ra[...]

Undertaker Unsure Match With Sting Wouldn’t Deliver People’s Expectations

In a recent interview with ComicBook, The Undertaker discussed a possible dream match with Sting which has been rumored for many years. The Deadman didn't rule out such a match but he is unsure[...] Jun 20 - In a recent interview with ComicBook, The Undertaker discussed a possible dream match with Sting which has been rumored for many years. The Deadman didn't rule out such a match but he is unsure[...]

Velveteen Dream Accused Of More Disturbing Accusations

A few weeks back, there was a story published online that Velveteen Dream's Instagram account was either hacked or he was sending inappropriate messages and photos to minors. At the time, Dream poste[...] Jun 20 - A few weeks back, there was a story published online that Velveteen Dream's Instagram account was either hacked or he was sending inappropriate messages and photos to minors. At the time, Dream poste[...]

SmackDown Quick Results (06/19/2020)

Listed below are the quick results for tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown: *Singles Match* Matt Riddle defeats AJ Styles Via Pinfall Singles Match* Shorty G defeats Mojo Rawley via pinfal[...] Jun 19 - Listed below are the quick results for tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown: *Singles Match* Matt Riddle defeats AJ Styles Via Pinfall Singles Match* Shorty G defeats Mojo Rawley via pinfal[...]

Bray Wyatt Returns

Tonight on Friday Night SmackDown, Bray Wyatt and his Firefly Fun House return after several weeks of absence. During Wyatt's segment, he is interrupted by Braun Strowman. The Universal Champion (Str[...] Jun 19 - Tonight on Friday Night SmackDown, Bray Wyatt and his Firefly Fun House return after several weeks of absence. During Wyatt's segment, he is interrupted by Braun Strowman. The Universal Champion (Str[...]

Matt Riddle Makes His SmackDown Debut

Tonight on SmackDown, former NXT Superstar Matt Riddle made his main roster debut during a segment between AJ Styles and Daniel Bryan. During the opening segment, Bryan suggests that Styles should de[...] Jun 19 - Tonight on SmackDown, former NXT Superstar Matt Riddle made his main roster debut during a segment between AJ Styles and Daniel Bryan. During the opening segment, Bryan suggests that Styles should de[...]

WWE Releases Jack Gallagher

Jack Gallagher has been released from WWE, according to a report from PWInsider. Gallagher's release follows recent sexual assault allegations. UPDATE: WWE has confirmed Gallagher's release, issuing[...] Jun 19 - Jack Gallagher has been released from WWE, according to a report from PWInsider. Gallagher's release follows recent sexual assault allegations. UPDATE: WWE has confirmed Gallagher's release, issuing[...]

Impact Wrestling Issues Statement On Sexual Misconduct Allegations Against Talent

Impact Wrestling's parent company Anthem issued the following statement to PWInsider.com regarding the #SpeakingOut movement. "It is a core value of the Anthem organization that we conduct our busi[...] Jun 19 - Impact Wrestling's parent company Anthem issued the following statement to PWInsider.com regarding the #SpeakingOut movement. "It is a core value of the Anthem organization that we conduct our busi[...]

AEW Releases Statement On Jimmy Havoc

All Elite Wrestling issued the following statement regarding Jimmy Havoc: "We wish Jimmy Havoc all the best as he receives treatment and counseling in an effort to overcome the mental healt[...] Jun 19 - All Elite Wrestling issued the following statement regarding Jimmy Havoc: "We wish Jimmy Havoc all the best as he receives treatment and counseling in an effort to overcome the mental healt[...]

WWE NXT UK Star Ligero Issue Statement In Response To Sexual Harassment Allegation

WWE NXT star Ligero has taken to Twitter to issue a statement regarding recent allegations. "The current story that has been released by Violet O’Hara/Claire-Michelle Oldfield is neither accu[...] Jun 19 - WWE NXT star Ligero has taken to Twitter to issue a statement regarding recent allegations. "The current story that has been released by Violet O’Hara/Claire-Michelle Oldfield is neither accu[...]

Jordan Devlin Issues Statement Denouncing Abuse Allegation

WWE NXT UK performer Jordan Devlin released a statement on Twitter in response to abuse allegations made against him in the #SpeakingOut movement. Devlin's statement: "I didn't even want to addres[...] Jun 19 - WWE NXT UK performer Jordan Devlin released a statement on Twitter in response to abuse allegations made against him in the #SpeakingOut movement. Devlin's statement: "I didn't even want to addres[...]

WWE Releases Statement Regarding Superstars Accused Of Sexual Misconduct

WWE issued the following press release addressing sexual assault and abuse allegations made against several WWE Superstars, which as of this repot includes, Matt Riddle, Jordan Devlin, Travis Banks, S[...] Jun 19 - WWE issued the following press release addressing sexual assault and abuse allegations made against several WWE Superstars, which as of this repot includes, Matt Riddle, Jordan Devlin, Travis Banks, S[...]

Matt Riddle’s Lawyer Issues Statement Denying Sexual Assault Allegation

Matt Riddle’s lawyer has released an official statement denying the sexual assault allegation made against Riddle. The allegation was made by Candy Cartwright who claims she felt forced into pe[...] Jun 19 - Matt Riddle’s lawyer has released an official statement denying the sexual assault allegation made against Riddle. The allegation was made by Candy Cartwright who claims she felt forced into pe[...]

WWE Reportedly Buys EVOLVE, Promotion Not Restarting

We reported previously that independent wrestling promotion EVOLVE was not planning on ever holding any more events and was looking to sell everything to WWE. In an update, Wrestling Observer Newslet[...] Jun 19 - We reported previously that independent wrestling promotion EVOLVE was not planning on ever holding any more events and was looking to sell everything to WWE. In an update, Wrestling Observer Newslet[...]

NWA Vice President Dave Lagana Resigns Following Sexual Assault Allegation

Dave Lagana has resigned as the NWA Vice President following allegations that he sexually assaulted independent wrestler Liz Savage. The National Wrestling Alliance has issued the following statement[...] Jun 19 - Dave Lagana has resigned as the NWA Vice President following allegations that he sexually assaulted independent wrestler Liz Savage. The National Wrestling Alliance has issued the following statement[...]

Matt Riddle’s WWE SmackDown Debut Has Not Been Pulled

There is a report going around that WWE pulled reference to Matt Riddle’s SmackDown debut from tonight’s show but that isn't true as WWE published the announcement for Riddle’s Smack[...] Jun 19 - There is a report going around that WWE pulled reference to Matt Riddle’s SmackDown debut from tonight’s show but that isn't true as WWE published the announcement for Riddle’s Smack[...]

Former WWE Superstar TJ Perkins Claims He Was Sexually Abused As A Teenager

Former WWE Cruiserweight Champion TJ Perkins is the latest wrestler to use the#SpeakingOut movement to talk about sexual abuse he suffered when he was 15 years old and starting out in pro wrestling. [...] Jun 19 - Former WWE Cruiserweight Champion TJ Perkins is the latest wrestler to use the#SpeakingOut movement to talk about sexual abuse he suffered when he was 15 years old and starting out in pro wrestling. [...]

Referee Mike Chioda Speaks On His 'Surprise' WWE Release

Long-time WWE referee Mike Chioda was recently interviewed on Chris Jericho’s “Talk Is Jericho” podcast to talk about his 35-year career with WWE and his recent release. On his time[...] Jun 19 - Long-time WWE referee Mike Chioda was recently interviewed on Chris Jericho’s “Talk Is Jericho” podcast to talk about his 35-year career with WWE and his recent release. On his time[...]

Police Are Reportedly Investigating Abuse Allegations Made Against British Pro Wrestlers

Jonathan Savage of the BBC in the United Kingdom is reporting that police are currently investigating recent accusations made against several British pro-wrestlers in the #SpeakingOut movement on Twit[...] Jun 19 - Jonathan Savage of the BBC in the United Kingdom is reporting that police are currently investigating recent accusations made against several British pro-wrestlers in the #SpeakingOut movement on Twit[...]

Jordan Devlin and Travis Banks Suspended Indefinitely By PROGRESS Wrestling

PROGRESS Wrestling announced Jordan Devlin and Travis Banks have been suspended indefinitely due to recent abuse allegations made against them. Below is the full statement: Further to our statemen[...] Jun 19 - PROGRESS Wrestling announced Jordan Devlin and Travis Banks have been suspended indefinitely due to recent abuse allegations made against them. Below is the full statement: Further to our statemen[...]

AEW Ring Announcer Justin Roberts Accused Of Asking For Explicit Photos From A Minor

Former WWE and now AEW ring announcer Justin Roberts is the latest name to be accused of misconduct in the #SpeakingOut movement on Twitter. Screenshots have been shared on Twitter of the AEW announc[...] Jun 19 - Former WWE and now AEW ring announcer Justin Roberts is the latest name to be accused of misconduct in the #SpeakingOut movement on Twitter. Screenshots have been shared on Twitter of the AEW announc[...]

Matt Riddle Responds To Serious Allegations Made Against Him

We reported earlier today that WWE Superstar Matt Riddle was accused by independent Candy Cartwright of sexual misconduct. Cartwright made her accusations on Twitter, which you can read by clic[...] Jun 19 - We reported earlier today that WWE Superstar Matt Riddle was accused by independent Candy Cartwright of sexual misconduct. Cartwright made her accusations on Twitter, which you can read by clic[...]