Undertaker Unsure Match With Sting Wouldn’t Deliver People’s Expectations

WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
The Deadman didn't rule out such a match but he is unsure if they would be able to live up to people’s expectations at this stage in their career.
Here is what he said:
"Well, in this world, you never say never, but I think as great as it sounds on paper…and it does, I mean obviously that is a super marquee match, right?
But where I kind of differ from a lot of people is I look past the marquee value and I look on the ability to deliver.
So like you said, there’s so many people that are clamoring for that match that I just don’t know that the match could deliver on the people’s expectations.
And the only reason I say that, I’ll take full [responsibility], I don’t have the mobility or the same skill set that I once did that I would need to make that match great.
So there’s just certain things, it’s better left to the theater of the mind to actually put it out there. And then with the expectations being so high and the match not delivering, it would be a bigger disappointment than the match never happening at all."
Jun 20 - In a recent interview with ComicBook, The Undertaker discussed a possible dream match with Sting which has been rumored for many years. The Deadman didn't rule out such a match but he is unsure[...]
Jun 20 - A few weeks back, there was a story published online that Velveteen Dream's Instagram account was either hacked or he was sending inappropriate messages and photos to minors. At the time, Dream poste[...]
Jun 19
SmackDown Quick Results (06/19/2020) Listed below are the quick results for tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown: *Singles Match* Matt Riddle defeats AJ Styles Via Pinfall Singles Match* Shorty G defeats Mojo Rawley via pinfal[...]
Jun 19 - Listed below are the quick results for tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown: *Singles Match* Matt Riddle defeats AJ Styles Via Pinfall Singles Match* Shorty G defeats Mojo Rawley via pinfal[...]
Jun 19
Bray Wyatt Returns Tonight on Friday Night SmackDown, Bray Wyatt and his Firefly Fun House return after several weeks of absence. During Wyatt's segment, he is interrupted by Braun Strowman. The Universal Champion (Str[...]
Jun 19 - Tonight on Friday Night SmackDown, Bray Wyatt and his Firefly Fun House return after several weeks of absence. During Wyatt's segment, he is interrupted by Braun Strowman. The Universal Champion (Str[...]
Jun 19
Matt Riddle Makes His SmackDown Debut Tonight on SmackDown, former NXT Superstar Matt Riddle made his main roster debut during a segment between AJ Styles and Daniel Bryan. During the opening segment, Bryan suggests that Styles should de[...]
Jun 19 - Tonight on SmackDown, former NXT Superstar Matt Riddle made his main roster debut during a segment between AJ Styles and Daniel Bryan. During the opening segment, Bryan suggests that Styles should de[...]
Jun 19
WWE Releases Jack Gallagher Jack Gallagher has been released from WWE, according to a report from PWInsider. Gallagher's release follows recent sexual assault allegations. UPDATE: WWE has confirmed Gallagher's release, issuing[...]
Jun 19 - Jack Gallagher has been released from WWE, according to a report from PWInsider. Gallagher's release follows recent sexual assault allegations. UPDATE: WWE has confirmed Gallagher's release, issuing[...]
Jun 19 - Impact Wrestling's parent company Anthem issued the following statement to PWInsider.com regarding the #SpeakingOut movement. "It is a core value of the Anthem organization that we conduct our busi[...]
Jun 19
AEW Releases Statement On Jimmy Havoc All Elite Wrestling issued the following statement regarding Jimmy Havoc: "We wish Jimmy Havoc all the best as he receives treatment and counseling in an effort to overcome the mental healt[...]
Jun 19 - All Elite Wrestling issued the following statement regarding Jimmy Havoc: "We wish Jimmy Havoc all the best as he receives treatment and counseling in an effort to overcome the mental healt[...]
Jun 19 - WWE NXT star Ligero has taken to Twitter to issue a statement regarding recent allegations. "The current story that has been released by Violet O’Hara/Claire-Michelle Oldfield is neither accu[...]
Jun 19 - WWE NXT UK performer Jordan Devlin released a statement on Twitter in response to abuse allegations made against him in the #SpeakingOut movement. Devlin's statement: "I didn't even want to addres[...]
Jun 19 - WWE issued the following press release addressing sexual assault and abuse allegations made against several WWE Superstars, which as of this repot includes, Matt Riddle, Jordan Devlin, Travis Banks, S[...]
Jun 19 - Matt Riddle’s lawyer has released an official statement denying the sexual assault allegation made against Riddle. The allegation was made by Candy Cartwright who claims she felt forced into pe[...]
Jun 19 - We reported previously that independent wrestling promotion EVOLVE was not planning on ever holding any more events and was looking to sell everything to WWE. In an update, Wrestling Observer Newslet[...]
Jun 19 - Dave Lagana has resigned as the NWA Vice President following allegations that he sexually assaulted independent wrestler Liz Savage. The National Wrestling Alliance has issued the following statement[...]
Jun 19 - Former WWE Cruiserweight Champion TJ Perkins is the latest wrestler to use the#SpeakingOut movement to talk about sexual abuse he suffered when he was 15 years old and starting out in pro wrestling. [...]
Jun 19 - Jonathan Savage of the BBC in the United Kingdom is reporting that police are currently investigating recent accusations made against several British pro-wrestlers in the #SpeakingOut movement on Twit[...]
Jun 19 - PROGRESS Wrestling announced Jordan Devlin and Travis Banks have been suspended indefinitely due to recent abuse allegations made against them. Below is the full statement: Further to our statemen[...]
Jun 19 - Former WWE and now AEW ring announcer Justin Roberts is the latest name to be accused of misconduct in the #SpeakingOut movement on Twitter. Screenshots have been shared on Twitter of the AEW announc[...]
Jun 19 - We reported earlier today that WWE Superstar Matt Riddle was accused by independent Candy Cartwright of sexual misconduct. Cartwright made her accusations on Twitter, which you can read by clic[...]
Jun 19 - Another WWE NXT Superstar has been accused in the #SpeakingOut movement sweeping Twitter. Wolfgang’s ex-fiancee, named Laura Ryan has accused him of being emotionally manipulative and also havin[...]
Jun 19 - Independent wrestler Ariela Nyx has spoken out in the #SpeakingOut Movement about being sexually harassed. She has accused a former WWE Superstar of harassing her, he is reportedly married and now wor[...]
Jun 19 - WWE Superstar Matt Riddle is set to make his much-anticipated debut on tonight’s SmackDown, but it has been overshadowed by an allegation of sexual misconduct in the #SpeakingOut movement sweepi[...]
Jun 19 - As reported last night Jim Cornette and his wife were both accused of predatory behavior in the #SpeakingOut movement on Twitter. Cornette has today for the first time commented on the accusations, a[...]