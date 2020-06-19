WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!
SmackDown Quick Results (06/19/2020)
Posted By: Damon Delmont on Jun 19, 2020
Listed below are the quick results for tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown:
*
Singles Match*
Matt Riddle defeats AJ Styles Via Pinfall
Singles Match*
Shorty G defeats Mojo Rawley via pinfall
*
Tag Team Match*
New Day defeats Lucha House Party via pinfall
*
Singles Match*
Sasha Banks defeats Nikki Cross via pinfall
