Bray Wyatt Returns

Tonight on Friday Night SmackDown, Bray Wyatt and his Firefly Fun House return after several weeks of absence.

During Wyatt's segment, he is interrupted by Braun Strowman. The Universal Champion (Strowman) informs Wyatt that their business is done.

Bray Wyatt reminds Strowman that he created him and that it is his job to destroy him. We then see a cut scene that appears to be from old Wyatt Family montages.

We see Wyatt back in his cult-like persona and tells Strowman to "Follow the buzzards", before blowing out the lantern.