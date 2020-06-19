Matt Riddle Makes His SmackDown Debut

Tonight on SmackDown, former NXT Superstar Matt Riddle made his main roster debut during a segment between AJ Styles and Daniel Bryan.

During the opening segment, Bryan suggests that Styles should defend his title against Drew Gulak. Before Styles could give his response, Riddle made his way to the ring. It then leads to a match between Styles and Riddle.

Riddle then beats Styles ( The IC Champ) via pinfall.