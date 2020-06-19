Police Are Reportedly Investigating Abuse Allegations Made Against British Pro Wrestlers
Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 19, 2020
Jonathan Savage of the BBC in the United Kingdom is reporting that police are currently investigating recent accusations made against several British pro-wrestlers in the #SpeakingOut movement on Twitter.
BREAKING: West Yorkshire Police have confirmed to the BBC that they are "carrying out initial enquiries" after members of the UK pro wrestling community alleged a number of cases of abuse, using the hashtag #SpeakingOut
