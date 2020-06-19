Police Are Reportedly Investigating Abuse Allegations Made Against British Pro Wrestlers

Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags.

BREAKING: West Yorkshire Police have confirmed to the BBC that they are "carrying out initial enquiries" after members of the UK pro wrestling community alleged a number of cases of abuse, using the hashtag #SpeakingOut

Jonathan Savage of the BBC in the United Kingdom is reporting that police are currently investigating recent accusations made against several British pro-wrestlers in the #SpeakingOut movement on Twitter.

Jordan Devlin Issues Statement Denouncing Abuse Allegation

WWE NXT UK performer Jordan Devlin released a statement on Twitter in response to abuse allegations made against him in the #SpeakingOut movement. De[...] Jun 19 - WWE NXT UK performer Jordan Devlin released a statement on Twitter in response to abuse allegations made against him in the #SpeakingOut movement. De[...]

WWE Releases Statement Regarding Superstars Accused Of Sexual Misconduct

WWE issued the following press release addressing sexual assault and abuse allegations made against several WWE Superstars, which as of this repot inc[...] Jun 19 - WWE issued the following press release addressing sexual assault and abuse allegations made against several WWE Superstars, which as of this repot inc[...]

Matt Riddle’s Lawyer Issues Statement Denying Sexual Assault Allegation

Matt Riddle’s lawyer has released an official statement denying the sexual assault allegation made against Riddle. The allegation was made by C[...] Jun 19 - Matt Riddle’s lawyer has released an official statement denying the sexual assault allegation made against Riddle. The allegation was made by C[...]

WWE Reportedly Buys EVOLVE, Promotion Not Restarting

We reported previously that independent wrestling promotion EVOLVE was not planning on ever holding any more events and was looking to sell everything[...] Jun 19 - We reported previously that independent wrestling promotion EVOLVE was not planning on ever holding any more events and was looking to sell everything[...]

NWA Vice President Dave Lagana Resigns Following Sexual Assault Allegation

Dave Lagana has resigned as the NWA Vice President following allegations that he sexually assaulted independent wrestler Liz Savage. The National Wre[...] Jun 19 - Dave Lagana has resigned as the NWA Vice President following allegations that he sexually assaulted independent wrestler Liz Savage. The National Wre[...]

Matt Riddle’s WWE SmackDown Debut Has Not Been Pulled

There is a report going around that WWE pulled reference to Matt Riddle’s SmackDown debut from tonight’s show but that isn't true as WWE p[...] Jun 19 - There is a report going around that WWE pulled reference to Matt Riddle’s SmackDown debut from tonight’s show but that isn't true as WWE p[...]

Former WWE Superstar TJ Perkins Claims He Was Sexually Abused As A Teenager

Former WWE Cruiserweight Champion TJ Perkins is the latest wrestler to use the#SpeakingOut movement to talk about sexual abuse he suffered when he was[...] Jun 19 - Former WWE Cruiserweight Champion TJ Perkins is the latest wrestler to use the#SpeakingOut movement to talk about sexual abuse he suffered when he was[...]

Referee Mike Chioda Speaks On His 'Surprise' WWE Release

Long-time WWE referee Mike Chioda was recently interviewed on Chris Jericho’s “Talk Is Jericho” podcast to talk about his 35-year ca[...] Jun 19 - Long-time WWE referee Mike Chioda was recently interviewed on Chris Jericho’s “Talk Is Jericho” podcast to talk about his 35-year ca[...]

Police Are Reportedly Investigating Abuse Allegations Made Against British Pro Wrestlers

Jordan Devlin and Travis Banks Suspended Indefinitely By PROGRESS Wrestling

PROGRESS Wrestling announced Jordan Devlin and Travis Banks have been suspended indefinitely due to recent abuse allegations made against them. Below[...] Jun 19 - PROGRESS Wrestling announced Jordan Devlin and Travis Banks have been suspended indefinitely due to recent abuse allegations made against them. Below[...]

AEW Ring Announcer Justin Roberts Accused Of Asking For Explicit Photos From A Minor

Former WWE and now AEW ring announcer Justin Roberts is the latest name to be accused of misconduct in the #SpeakingOut movement on Twitter. Screensh[...] Jun 19 - Former WWE and now AEW ring announcer Justin Roberts is the latest name to be accused of misconduct in the #SpeakingOut movement on Twitter. Screensh[...]

Matt Riddle Responds To Serious Allegations Made Against Him

We reported earlier today that WWE Superstar Matt Riddle was accused by independent Candy Cartwright of sexual misconduct. Cartwright made her [...] Jun 19 - We reported earlier today that WWE Superstar Matt Riddle was accused by independent Candy Cartwright of sexual misconduct. Cartwright made her [...]

WWE NXT UK Star Wolfgang Accused Of Serious Allegations By Ex-Fiancee

Another WWE NXT Superstar has been accused in the #SpeakingOut movement sweeping Twitter. Wolfgang’s ex-fiancee, named Laura Ryan has accused hi[...] Jun 19 - Another WWE NXT Superstar has been accused in the #SpeakingOut movement sweeping Twitter. Wolfgang’s ex-fiancee, named Laura Ryan has accused hi[...]

Indy Wrestler Accuses Former WWE Star, Now Working For AEW Of Sexual Harassment

Independent wrestler Ariela Nyx has spoken out in the #SpeakingOut Movement about being sexually harassed. She has accused a former WWE Superstar of h[...] Jun 19 - Independent wrestler Ariela Nyx has spoken out in the #SpeakingOut Movement about being sexually harassed. She has accused a former WWE Superstar of h[...]

WWE Superstar Matt Riddle Accused Of Forcing An Indy Wrestler To Perform Sexual Act

WWE Superstar Matt Riddle is set to make his much-anticipated debut on tonight’s SmackDown, but it has been overshadowed by an allegation of sex[...] Jun 19 - WWE Superstar Matt Riddle is set to make his much-anticipated debut on tonight’s SmackDown, but it has been overshadowed by an allegation of sex[...]

Jim Cornette Is Ready To Get Attorney Involved Over Abuse Allegations

As reported last night Jim Cornette and his wife were both accused of predatory behavior in the #SpeakingOut movement on Twitter. Cornette has today [...] Jun 19 - As reported last night Jim Cornette and his wife were both accused of predatory behavior in the #SpeakingOut movement on Twitter. Cornette has today [...]

WWE Superstar Gentleman Jack Gallagher Accused In #SpeakingOut Movement

The #SpeakingOut Movement is the talk of the world of professional wrestling at the moment, with a number of pro wrestlers and talent being accused of[...] Jun 19 - The #SpeakingOut Movement is the talk of the world of professional wrestling at the moment, with a number of pro wrestlers and talent being accused of[...]

Pete Dunne Comments On British Wrestlers Accused Of Abuse

NXT superstar Pete Dunne has issued a brief statement on his Twitter following a number of serious accusations made against wrestlers on the UK wrestl[...] Jun 18 - NXT superstar Pete Dunne has issued a brief statement on his Twitter following a number of serious accusations made against wrestlers on the UK wrestl[...]

WWE NXT And AEW Dynamite Increase Viewership This Week

This week's viewership numbers for both AEW Dynamite and WWE NXT have been revealed. AEW and NXT were both up this week with AEW Dynamite on TNT winn[...] Jun 18 - This week's viewership numbers for both AEW Dynamite and WWE NXT have been revealed. AEW and NXT were both up this week with AEW Dynamite on TNT winn[...]

Undertaker Gives His Thoughts On Today's Style of Wrestling

On the most recent episode of Corey Graves' After The Bell podcast, The Undertaker gave his thoughts on today's wrestling style: “There are p[...] Jun 18 - On the most recent episode of Corey Graves' After The Bell podcast, The Undertaker gave his thoughts on today's wrestling style: “There are p[...]

Recent “Urine” Segment On SmackDown Violated FOX’s Standards & Practices

In an update on the “urine” segment from last week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown which featured Jeff Hardy throwing his urine [...] Jun 18 - In an update on the “urine” segment from last week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown which featured Jeff Hardy throwing his urine [...]

Asuka Vs. Charlotte Flair Announced For ‘Championship Monday’ Edition Of Raw

WWE advertising this Monday’s Raw as “Championship Monday”, so you should expect to see a number of title matches announced. One of[...] Jun 18 - WWE advertising this Monday’s Raw as “Championship Monday”, so you should expect to see a number of title matches announced. One of[...]

NWA Vice President David Lagana Accused Of Sexual Assault

Independent wrestler Liz Savage has accused NWA Vice President David Lagana of sexual assault in the #SpeakingOut movement sweeping Twitter. A number [...] Jun 18 - Independent wrestler Liz Savage has accused NWA Vice President David Lagana of sexual assault in the #SpeakingOut movement sweeping Twitter. A number [...]

A New Owen Hart Documentary To Be Released In 2021

Owen Hart’s tragic death was featured on the season finale of Dark Side of the Ring’s Season 2. It sparked a lot of interest and the relea[...] Jun 18 - Owen Hart’s tragic death was featured on the season finale of Dark Side of the Ring’s Season 2. It sparked a lot of interest and the relea[...]