AEW Ring Announcer Justin Roberts Accused Of Asking For Explicit Photos From A Minor

Former WWE and now AEW ring announcer Justin Roberts is the latest name to be accused of misconduct in the #SpeakingOut movement on Twitter.

Screenshots have been shared on Twitter of the AEW announcer Justin Roberts attempting to get explicit photos from a girl back in 2014. The girls has said she was 17-years old the time.

I’ve held onto these for a long time. I felt ashamed and like somehow it was my fault. I was 17, naive, had never been spoke to in such a manner. It makes me so uncomfortable looking back at it now. Legal or not, a man in his 30’s has no right to talk to a teenager. #SpeakingOut pic.twitter.com/rwBt2jSvSG — Dee Ry’ 🍀 (@DanieIIeRyan) June 19, 2020

Click here to read more #SpeakingOut stories.