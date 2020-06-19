Matt Riddle Responds To Serious Allegations Made Against Him

We reported earlier today that WWE Superstar Matt Riddle was accused by independent Candy Cartwright of sexual misconduct.

Cartwright made her accusations on Twitter, which you can read by clicking here.

In an update, a fan sent a message on Twitter to Riddle who has responded by denying the allegations. He told the fan that WWE is in the process of working to file a defamation lawsuit against her.

Riddle: “The fact that you think I’d do something like this makes me sad bro, you don’t need to be my fan/friend but try not to believe every story you hear especially with no proof. Have a great day.”

Fan: “Why the f*ck would they lie?”

Riddle: “Why does anybody lie? She has been harassing me for years I’ve had to change my number 3 times and I almost got a restraining order against her but didn’t wanna ruin her career. My lawyer and WWE are already in motion to press charges for defamation and cyber stalking / bullying. But believe who you want bro why listen to logic or facts.”

Riddle's wife also responded to a fan:

“Yeah that is NOT true. She is seriously a psycho obsessed person. So much to the point where we almost got a restraining order against her last year and Matt had to change his number twice.”

Apparently this is a DM between a fan and Riddle about the recent allegations.



Seems this has more to it than we first thought. pic.twitter.com/g6Yq1bEQ0v — Fiending For Followers ‼️ (@Fiend4Follows) June 19, 2020