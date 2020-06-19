WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE NXT UK Star Wolfgang Accused Of Serious Allegations By Ex-Fiancee

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 19, 2020

Another WWE NXT Superstar has been accused in the #SpeakingOut movement sweeping Twitter. Wolfgang’s ex-fiancee, named Laura Ryan has accused him of being emotionally manipulative and also having unsolicited photographs of school girls.

Here is what she said:

“I’m not one for posting so publicly on the Internet but today I woke up to a message from a close friend with regards to the #Speakingout movement in the wrestling scene on Twitter and I have carried this emotional burden with me for years and have since battled with self-harm, mental illness and I’m yet again on the waiting list to see a psychologist, I feel like it’s time to share my experience.

I was involved in professional wrestling for about 5-6 years as a trainee and a Valet. In that time, I was engaged to a now WWE NXT professional wrestler, Barry ‘Wolfgang’ Young.

During this period, I was an absolute shell of myself due to the emotional abuse I endured in that relationship. He wasn’t physically abusive with me in that time but he was extremely emotionally manipulative and I caught unsolicited photographs of school girls on both his laptop and on his camera memory cards from several occasions, including one to which he admitted to driving to St. Mungo’s Academy and waiting for the school to finish and proceeded to take photos of school girls as they left.

I know a lot of people will be incredibly shocked by this due to the ‘Good Guy, Couldn’t do more for you’ facade and there probably will be a lot of questions regarding why I didn’t come out sooner – but I was so f*cking emotionally abused I actually feared for my life and it’s taken me a very long time to realise that I wasn’t at fault.”

Click here to read more #SpeakingOut stories.

Tags: #wwe #wolfgang
https://wrestlr.me/63728/  

Post Your Comments...

 

