WWE Superstar Matt Riddle Accused Of Forcing An Indy Wrestler To Perform Sexual Act

WWE Superstar Matt Riddle is set to make his much-anticipated debut on tonight’s SmackDown, but it has been overshadowed by an allegation of sexual misconduct in the #SpeakingOut movement sweeping Twitter.

Independent wrestler Candy Cartwright has openly accused Riddle of for forcing her to commit a sexual act on him.

She posted:

“I’m posting this because I have been so sad for so long. I didn’t realize that what he did to me was not ok. I realize now, reading these other brave women’s stories, that I can’t be afraid anymore and I have to #speakout. Back in May of 2018 I was riding with Matt Riddle and a few other wrestlers. During the van ride, when the 3 other wrestlers had fallen asleep, Matt asked me to ‘hop on his d*ck’. When I refused (although we had previously been together I was incredibly uncomfortable in that setting ) When I said no, he grabbed me by my throat, choked me and said ‘what if I just made you?’ I ended up giving him oral s*x (praying someone wouldn’t wake up) to get out of having intercourse with him. It was incredibly humiliating. It is never ok to put your hands on a woman, it’s also not ok to not listen when she says no.”

I’m posting this because I have been so sad for so long. I didn’t realize that what he did to me was not ok. I realize now, reading these other brave women’s stories, that I can’t be afraid anymore and I have to #speakout — Candy Cartwright (@CandyCartwright) June 19, 2020

Click here to read more #SpeakingOut stories.