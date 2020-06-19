WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
WWE Superstar Matt Riddle Accused Of Forcing An Indy Wrestler To Perform Sexual Act
Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 19, 2020
WWE Superstar Matt Riddle is set to make his much-anticipated debut on tonight’s SmackDown, but it has been overshadowed by an allegation of sexual misconduct in the #SpeakingOut movement sweeping Twitter.
Independent wrestler Candy Cartwright has openly accused Riddle of for forcing her to commit a sexual act on him.
She posted:
“I’m posting this because I have been so sad for so long. I didn’t realize that what he did to me was not ok. I realize now, reading these other brave women’s stories, that I can’t be afraid anymore and I have to #speakout.
Back in May of 2018 I was riding with Matt Riddle and a few other wrestlers. During the van ride, when the 3 other wrestlers had fallen asleep, Matt asked me to ‘hop on his d*ck’. When I refused (although we had previously been together I was incredibly uncomfortable in that setting ) When I said no, he grabbed me by my throat, choked me and said ‘what if I just made you?’ I ended up giving him oral s*x (praying someone wouldn’t wake up) to get out of having intercourse with him. It was incredibly humiliating.
It is never ok to put your hands on a woman, it’s also not ok to not listen when she says no.”
