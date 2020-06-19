WWE Superstar Gentleman Jack Gallagher Accused In #SpeakingOut Movement
Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 19, 2020
The #SpeakingOut Movement is the talk of the world of professional wrestling at the moment, with a number of pro wrestlers and talent being accused of sexual misconduct.
WWE Superstar as Gentleman Jack Gallagher is now the latest to be accused.
A woman called Becky alleges that the WWE Superstar got her drunk on New Years' Eve in 2014. After he poured straight spirits into her glass, he allegedly made unwanted advances.
