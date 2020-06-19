WWE Superstar Gentleman Jack Gallagher Accused In #SpeakingOut Movement

The #SpeakingOut Movement is the talk of the world of professional wrestling at the moment, with a number of pro wrestlers and talent being accused of sexual misconduct.

WWE Superstar as Gentleman Jack Gallagher is now the latest to be accused.

A woman called Becky alleges that the WWE Superstar got her drunk on New Years' Eve in 2014. After he poured straight spirits into her glass, he allegedly made unwanted advances.

It’s time I said something. This kind of behaviour isn’t acceptable #SpeakingOut pic.twitter.com/bIiwjywiqZ — Becky (@JayneBkyboo) June 19, 2020

