Pete Dunne Comments On British Wrestlers Accused Of Abuse
Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 18, 2020
NXT superstar Pete Dunne has issued a brief statement on his Twitter following a number of serious accusations made against wrestlers on the UK wrestling scene, one of those includes former cruiserweight champion Jordan Devlin and NXT UK’s Ligero.
Dunne tweeted:
"Can’t believe I have to say this but as I’m reading more and more accusations towards people involved in Britwres, it doesn’t matter if I had issues with the abusers in question already or if I considered them a friend. Independent, AEW or NXT UK; all equally disgusting."
He then followed:
"I urge people to use whatever platform they have to show support. Cynical tweets assuming there will be silence if it’s someone part of the same brand is just a waste."
