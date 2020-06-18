WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

 

Undertaker Gives His Thoughts On Today's Style of Wrestling

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 18, 2020

Undertaker Gives His Thoughts On Today's Style of Wrestling

On the most recent episode of Corey Graves' After The Bell podcast, The Undertaker gave his thoughts on today's wrestling style:

“There are positives and negatives,” Taker said. “I think on the grand scale of everyone, the athletes of today are like comic book stuff, super hero stuff on what they can do. But, I think they rely too much on that aspect of their performance and not enough on their character and their willingness to sell and to make things mean something. Prime example, last night at Backlash. Edge and Randy, honestly, it almost brought a tear to my eye because I haven’t seen that type of wrestling match in so long. That is what professional wrestling is, or what it’s supposed to be, in my opinion. It’s great being able to be as athletic as all these guys are. But, at the end of the day, it doesn’t mean anything because when you rely on all that athleticism and rely only on that athleticism, you continually push the envelope on our audience. They are going to get desensitized to the double backflip off the top to somebody on the floor. They are going to see it a couple times and then go, ok, I’ve seen that, now what do you have for me. So now you have to continually push the envelope athletically and it puts you at a higher risk for injury. It’s self preservation. You have to work smart to make this last. That doesn’t mean you take the day off. You can work hard, and you should work hard every night. But, you have to work smart. I think the guys right now are relying too much on athleticism and not enough on storytelling.” 

Thanks to WrestlingNews.co for the transcript.

Tags: #wwe #undertaker
https://wrestlr.me/63721/  

Post Your Comments...

 

» More News From This Feed

Jun 18
Pete Dunne Comments On British Wrestlers Accused Of Abuse
NXT superstar Pete Dunne has issued a brief statement on his Twitter following a number of serious accusations made against wrestlers on the UK wrestl[...]
Jun 18 - NXT superstar Pete Dunne has issued a brief statement on his Twitter following a number of serious accusations made against wrestlers on the UK wrestl[...]
Jun 18
WWE NXT And AEW Dynamite Increase Viewership This Week
This week's viewership numbers for both AEW Dynamite and WWE NXT have been revealed. AEW and NXT were both up this week with AEW Dynamite on TNT winn[...]
Jun 18 - This week's viewership numbers for both AEW Dynamite and WWE NXT have been revealed. AEW and NXT were both up this week with AEW Dynamite on TNT winn[...]
Jun 18
Undertaker Gives His Thoughts On Today's Style of Wrestling
On the most recent episode of Corey Graves' After The Bell podcast, The Undertaker gave his thoughts on today's wrestling style: “There are p[...]
Jun 18 - On the most recent episode of Corey Graves' After The Bell podcast, The Undertaker gave his thoughts on today's wrestling style: “There are p[...]
Jun 18
Recent “Urine” Segment On SmackDown Violated FOX’s Standards & Practices
In an update on the “urine” segment from last week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown which featured Jeff Hardy throwing his urine [...]
Jun 18 - In an update on the “urine” segment from last week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown which featured Jeff Hardy throwing his urine [...]
Jun 18
Asuka Vs. Charlotte Flair Announced For ‘Championship Monday’ Edition Of Raw
WWE advertising this Monday’s Raw as “Championship Monday”, so you should expect to see a number of title matches announced. One of[...]
Jun 18 - WWE advertising this Monday’s Raw as “Championship Monday”, so you should expect to see a number of title matches announced. One of[...]
Jun 18
NWA Vice President David Lagana Accused Of Sexual Assault
Independent wrestler Liz Savage has accused NWA Vice President David Lagana of sexual assault in the #SpeakingOut movement sweeping Twitter. A number [...]
Jun 18 - Independent wrestler Liz Savage has accused NWA Vice President David Lagana of sexual assault in the #SpeakingOut movement sweeping Twitter. A number [...]

Jun 18
A New Owen Hart Documentary To Be Released In 2021
Owen Hart’s tragic death was featured on the season finale of Dark Side of the Ring’s Season 2. It sparked a lot of interest and the relea[...]
Jun 18 - Owen Hart’s tragic death was featured on the season finale of Dark Side of the Ring’s Season 2. It sparked a lot of interest and the relea[...]
Jun 18
Dolph Ziggler Rumored To Be Moving To Raw
Insider source WrestleVotes is reporting on Twitter that Dolph Ziggler is moving from SmackDown to Raw as part of the trade that saw AJ Styles recentl[...]
Jun 18 - Insider source WrestleVotes is reporting on Twitter that Dolph Ziggler is moving from SmackDown to Raw as part of the trade that saw AJ Styles recentl[...]
Jun 18
WWE Issues Statement On Jordan Devlin Abuse Accusations
A woman named Hannah Francesca has revealed current NXT Cruiserweight Champion, Jordan Devlin has physically abused her, and shared some photos of bru[...]
Jun 18 - A woman named Hannah Francesca has revealed current NXT Cruiserweight Champion, Jordan Devlin has physically abused her, and shared some photos of bru[...]
Jun 18
WWE Superstar Ligero Accused of Sexual Harassment In #SpeakingOut Movement
Independent wrestler Natalie Sykes has called out WWE NXT UK Superstar Ligero for sexually harassing her in the on-going #SpeakingOut movement on Twit[...]
Jun 18 - Independent wrestler Natalie Sykes has called out WWE NXT UK Superstar Ligero for sexually harassing her in the on-going #SpeakingOut movement on Twit[...]
Jun 18
Jimmy Havoc Accused Of Abuse By Ex-Girlfriend In #SpeakingOut Movement
AEW wrestler Jimmy Havoc has become the latest wrestler to be named on the #SpeakingOut movement. His ex-girlfriend, Rebecca Crow has alleged he was [...]
Jun 18 - AEW wrestler Jimmy Havoc has become the latest wrestler to be named on the #SpeakingOut movement. His ex-girlfriend, Rebecca Crow has alleged he was [...]

Jun 18
Jim Cornette & His Wife Accused Of Requesting Sexual Favours In Return For OVW Contract
As the #SpeakingOut gains traction on social media, Jim Cornette and his wife have been accused of grooming a wrestler who made the accusations on Twi[...]
Jun 18 - As the #SpeakingOut gains traction on social media, Jim Cornette and his wife have been accused of grooming a wrestler who made the accusations on Twi[...]
Jun 18
Nia Jax Calls Out WWE Referee John Cone On Twitter
Earlier today WWE had given a storyline update as they're reviewing and looking into Nia Jax' conduct alongside WWE referee John Cone after the finish[...]
Jun 18 - Earlier today WWE had given a storyline update as they're reviewing and looking into Nia Jax' conduct alongside WWE referee John Cone after the finish[...]
Jun 18
Bianca Belair Off WWE Programming Due To "Creative Reasons"?
The reason why we've not seen Bianca Belair on WWE programming lately appears to be due to creative reasons according to Dave Meltzer. Apparently she[...]
Jun 18 - The reason why we've not seen Bianca Belair on WWE programming lately appears to be due to creative reasons according to Dave Meltzer. Apparently she[...]
Jun 18
David Starr Issues Statement After Being Accused Of Rape By Ex-Girlfriend
Independent wrestler David Starr has issued the following statement in response being accused of sexual assault/rape by his ex-girlfriend. Claims mad[...]
Jun 18 - Independent wrestler David Starr has issued the following statement in response being accused of sexual assault/rape by his ex-girlfriend. Claims mad[...]
Jun 18
Kevin Owens Didn't Work This Week’s WWE Television Tapings
As previously reported, a WWE talent was tested positive for Coronavirus earlier this week which resulted in WWE carrying out a huge testing program f[...]
Jun 18 - As previously reported, a WWE talent was tested positive for Coronavirus earlier this week which resulted in WWE carrying out a huge testing program f[...]
Jun 18
Jim Cornette Says Sami Zayn Is An ‘Annoying F*cker’
On his latest podcast, Jim Cornette was asked if Sami Zayn would make a good agent in WWE.  Here is what he said: “You can’t f*ck[...]
Jun 18 - On his latest podcast, Jim Cornette was asked if Sami Zayn would make a good agent in WWE.  Here is what he said: “You can’t f*ck[...]
Jun 17
AEW Dynamite Quick Results (6/17/20)
Below are quick results for this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite: *Kenny Omega & “Hangman” Adam Page def. “The Natural&rdq[...]
Jun 17 - Below are quick results for this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite: *Kenny Omega & “Hangman” Adam Page def. “The Natural&rdq[...]
Jun 17
WWE NXT Quick Results (6/17/20)
Below are quick results for this week’s edition of WWE NXT: *Imperium’s Marcel Barthel & Fabian Aichner def. Breezango to retain the [...]
Jun 17 - Below are quick results for this week’s edition of WWE NXT: *Imperium’s Marcel Barthel & Fabian Aichner def. Breezango to retain the [...]
Jun 17
AEW Dynamite: Two Additional Matches Official For AEW Fyter Fest
On this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, two additional matches were made official for the upcoming two-night AEW Fyter Fest event. The first wi[...]
Jun 17 - On this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, two additional matches were made official for the upcoming two-night AEW Fyter Fest event. The first wi[...]
Jun 17
WWE NXT: Results Of Women’s Tag Team Championship Match
On this week’s edition of WWE NXT, the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship was defended, as Sasha Banks and SmackDown Women’s Champion[...]
Jun 17 - On this week’s edition of WWE NXT, the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship was defended, as Sasha Banks and SmackDown Women’s Champion[...]
Jun 17
WWE NXT: Matches Announced For Next Week
On this week’s edition of WWE NXT, the following matches were announced for next week’s broadcast: *Bronson Reed vs. Karrion Kross (with [...]
Jun 17 - On this week’s edition of WWE NXT, the following matches were announced for next week’s broadcast: *Bronson Reed vs. Karrion Kross (with [...]
Jun 17
AEW Dynamite: Matches Announced For Next Week
On this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, the following matches were announced for next week’s broadcast *”The Spanish God” Sam[...]
Jun 17 - On this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, the following matches were announced for next week’s broadcast *”The Spanish God” Sam[...]
Jun 17
WWE NXT: Championship Match Announced For Next Week
On this week’s edition of WWE NXT, it was announced by General Manager William Regal that on next week’s broadcast, Keith Lee will defend [...]
Jun 17 - On this week’s edition of WWE NXT, it was announced by General Manager William Regal that on next week’s broadcast, Keith Lee will defend [...]
Jun 17
WWE Rehires Pat Buck
ProWrestlingSheet.com is reporting that WWE has rehired producer Pat Buck after initially releasing him back in the month of April due to cost-cutting[...]
Jun 17 - ProWrestlingSheet.com is reporting that WWE has rehired producer Pat Buck after initially releasing him back in the month of April due to cost-cutting[...]

© 2006-2020 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π