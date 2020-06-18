Asuka Vs. Charlotte Flair Announced For ‘Championship Monday’ Edition Of Raw

The Raw Women's Title will be ON THE LINE during a Championship Monday edition of #WWERaw ! @WWEAsuka @MsCharlotteWWE https://t.co/07rLPOmI4y

One of those matches will feature "The Empress of Tomorrow" Asuka defending her title against "The Queen" Charlotte Flair.

WWE advertising this Monday’s Raw as “Championship Monday”, so you should expect to see a number of title matches announced.

Pete Dunne Comments On British Wrestlers Accused Of Abuse

NXT superstar Pete Dunne has issued a brief statement on his Twitter following a number of serious accusations made against wrestlers on the UK wrestling scene, one of those includes former cruiserwei[...] Jun 18 - NXT superstar Pete Dunne has issued a brief statement on his Twitter following a number of serious accusations made against wrestlers on the UK wrestling scene, one of those includes former cruiserwei[...]

WWE NXT And AEW Dynamite Increase Viewership This Week

This week's viewership numbers for both AEW Dynamite and WWE NXT have been revealed. AEW and NXT were both up this week with AEW Dynamite on TNT winning the night drawing 772,000 live viewers. Over o[...] Jun 18 - This week's viewership numbers for both AEW Dynamite and WWE NXT have been revealed. AEW and NXT were both up this week with AEW Dynamite on TNT winning the night drawing 772,000 live viewers. Over o[...]

Undertaker Gives His Thoughts On Today's Style of Wrestling

On the most recent episode of Corey Graves' After The Bell podcast, The Undertaker gave his thoughts on today's wrestling style: “There are positives and negatives,” Taker said. “[...] Jun 18 - On the most recent episode of Corey Graves' After The Bell podcast, The Undertaker gave his thoughts on today's wrestling style: “There are positives and negatives,” Taker said. “[...]

Recent “Urine” Segment On SmackDown Violated FOX’s Standards & Practices

In an update on the “urine” segment from last week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown which featured Jeff Hardy throwing his urine test in the face Sheamus, it is being reported tha[...] Jun 18 - In an update on the “urine” segment from last week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown which featured Jeff Hardy throwing his urine test in the face Sheamus, it is being reported tha[...]

Asuka Vs. Charlotte Flair Announced For ‘Championship Monday’ Edition Of Raw

NWA Vice President David Lagana Accused Of Sexual Assault

Independent wrestler Liz Savage has accused NWA Vice President David Lagana of sexual assault in the #SpeakingOut movement sweeping Twitter. A number of pro wrestlers and talent associated with the in[...] Jun 18 - Independent wrestler Liz Savage has accused NWA Vice President David Lagana of sexual assault in the #SpeakingOut movement sweeping Twitter. A number of pro wrestlers and talent associated with the in[...]

A New Owen Hart Documentary To Be Released In 2021

Owen Hart’s tragic death was featured on the season finale of Dark Side of the Ring’s Season 2. It sparked a lot of interest and the release official Owen Hart merchandise for the first ti[...] Jun 18 - Owen Hart’s tragic death was featured on the season finale of Dark Side of the Ring’s Season 2. It sparked a lot of interest and the release official Owen Hart merchandise for the first ti[...]

Dolph Ziggler Rumored To Be Moving To Raw

Insider source WrestleVotes is reporting on Twitter that Dolph Ziggler is moving from SmackDown to Raw as part of the trade that saw AJ Styles recently move to SmackDown. Styles moved to SmackDown fr[...] Jun 18 - Insider source WrestleVotes is reporting on Twitter that Dolph Ziggler is moving from SmackDown to Raw as part of the trade that saw AJ Styles recently move to SmackDown. Styles moved to SmackDown fr[...]

WWE Issues Statement On Jordan Devlin Abuse Accusations

A woman named Hannah Francesca has revealed current NXT Cruiserweight Champion, Jordan Devlin has physically abused her, and shared some photos of bruises as a result of the alleged assault. She twee[...] Jun 18 - A woman named Hannah Francesca has revealed current NXT Cruiserweight Champion, Jordan Devlin has physically abused her, and shared some photos of bruises as a result of the alleged assault. She twee[...]

WWE Superstar Ligero Accused of Sexual Harassment In #SpeakingOut Movement

Independent wrestler Natalie Sykes has called out WWE NXT UK Superstar Ligero for sexually harassing her in the on-going #SpeakingOut movement on Twitter. Here is her statement: "Ligero was my tra[...] Jun 18 - Independent wrestler Natalie Sykes has called out WWE NXT UK Superstar Ligero for sexually harassing her in the on-going #SpeakingOut movement on Twitter. Here is her statement: "Ligero was my tra[...]

Jimmy Havoc Accused Of Abuse By Ex-Girlfriend In #SpeakingOut Movement

AEW wrestler Jimmy Havoc has become the latest wrestler to be named on the #SpeakingOut movement. His ex-girlfriend, Rebecca Crow has alleged he was abusive during their 3-year long relationship. Sh[...] Jun 18 - AEW wrestler Jimmy Havoc has become the latest wrestler to be named on the #SpeakingOut movement. His ex-girlfriend, Rebecca Crow has alleged he was abusive during their 3-year long relationship. Sh[...]

Jim Cornette & His Wife Accused Of Requesting Sexual Favours In Return For OVW Contract

As the #SpeakingOut gains traction on social media, Jim Cornette and his wife have been accused of grooming a wrestler who made the accusations on Twitter using the name @AKI_Evolution. These a[...] Jun 18 - As the #SpeakingOut gains traction on social media, Jim Cornette and his wife have been accused of grooming a wrestler who made the accusations on Twitter using the name @AKI_Evolution. These a[...]

Nia Jax Calls Out WWE Referee John Cone On Twitter

Earlier today WWE had given a storyline update as they're reviewing and looking into Nia Jax' conduct alongside WWE referee John Cone after the finish to the match against Asuka. Cone issued co[...] Jun 18 - Earlier today WWE had given a storyline update as they're reviewing and looking into Nia Jax' conduct alongside WWE referee John Cone after the finish to the match against Asuka. Cone issued co[...]

Bianca Belair Off WWE Programming Due To "Creative Reasons"?

The reason why we've not seen Bianca Belair on WWE programming lately appears to be due to creative reasons according to Dave Meltzer. Apparently she didn't fit in with the "wacky skits" WWE had her [...] Jun 18 - The reason why we've not seen Bianca Belair on WWE programming lately appears to be due to creative reasons according to Dave Meltzer. Apparently she didn't fit in with the "wacky skits" WWE had her [...]

David Starr Issues Statement After Being Accused Of Rape By Ex-Girlfriend

Independent wrestler David Starr has issued the following statement in response being accused of sexual assault/rape by his ex-girlfriend. Claims made by his ex-girlfriend can be read on her Twitter.[...] Jun 18 - Independent wrestler David Starr has issued the following statement in response being accused of sexual assault/rape by his ex-girlfriend. Claims made by his ex-girlfriend can be read on her Twitter.[...]

Kevin Owens Didn't Work This Week’s WWE Television Tapings

As previously reported, a WWE talent was tested positive for Coronavirus earlier this week which resulted in WWE carrying out a huge testing program for all talent. Fightful is reporting that Kevin O[...] Jun 18 - As previously reported, a WWE talent was tested positive for Coronavirus earlier this week which resulted in WWE carrying out a huge testing program for all talent. Fightful is reporting that Kevin O[...]

Jim Cornette Says Sami Zayn Is An ‘Annoying F*cker’

On his latest podcast, Jim Cornette was asked if Sami Zayn would make a good agent in WWE. Here is what he said: “You can’t f*cking get this guy to stop arguing about the goddamn[...] Jun 18 - On his latest podcast, Jim Cornette was asked if Sami Zayn would make a good agent in WWE. Here is what he said: “You can’t f*cking get this guy to stop arguing about the goddamn[...]

AEW Dynamite Quick Results (6/17/20)

Below are quick results for this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite: *Kenny Omega & “Hangman” Adam Page def. “The Natural” Dustin Rhodes & QT Marshall (with Brandi R[...] Jun 17 - Below are quick results for this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite: *Kenny Omega & “Hangman” Adam Page def. “The Natural” Dustin Rhodes & QT Marshall (with Brandi R[...]

WWE NXT Quick Results (6/17/20)

Below are quick results for this week’s edition of WWE NXT: *Imperium’s Marcel Barthel & Fabian Aichner def. Breezango to retain the NXT Tag Team Championship. *Velveteen Dream is in[...] Jun 17 - Below are quick results for this week’s edition of WWE NXT: *Imperium’s Marcel Barthel & Fabian Aichner def. Breezango to retain the NXT Tag Team Championship. *Velveteen Dream is in[...]

AEW Dynamite: Two Additional Matches Official For AEW Fyter Fest

On this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, two additional matches were made official for the upcoming two-night AEW Fyter Fest event. The first will see Kenny Omega and “Hangman” Adam [...] Jun 17 - On this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, two additional matches were made official for the upcoming two-night AEW Fyter Fest event. The first will see Kenny Omega and “Hangman” Adam [...]

WWE NXT: Results Of Women’s Tag Team Championship Match

On this week’s edition of WWE NXT, the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship was defended, as Sasha Banks and SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley returned to NXT to put the titles on the l[...] Jun 17 - On this week’s edition of WWE NXT, the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship was defended, as Sasha Banks and SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley returned to NXT to put the titles on the l[...]

WWE NXT: Matches Announced For Next Week

On this week’s edition of WWE NXT, the following matches were announced for next week’s broadcast: *Bronson Reed vs. Karrion Kross (with Scarlett) *Damian Priest vs. Cameron Grimes *Tri[...] Jun 17 - On this week’s edition of WWE NXT, the following matches were announced for next week’s broadcast: *Bronson Reed vs. Karrion Kross (with Scarlett) *Damian Priest vs. Cameron Grimes *Tri[...]

AEW Dynamite: Matches Announced For Next Week

On this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, the following matches were announced for next week’s broadcast *”The Spanish God” Sammy Guevara vs. Matt Hardy *“The Exalted One[...] Jun 17 - On this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, the following matches were announced for next week’s broadcast *”The Spanish God” Sammy Guevara vs. Matt Hardy *“The Exalted One[...]

WWE NXT: Championship Match Announced For Next Week

On this week’s edition of WWE NXT, it was announced by General Manager William Regal that on next week’s broadcast, Keith Lee will defend the NXT North American Championship against Johnny[...] Jun 17 - On this week’s edition of WWE NXT, it was announced by General Manager William Regal that on next week’s broadcast, Keith Lee will defend the NXT North American Championship against Johnny[...]