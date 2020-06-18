A New Owen Hart Documentary To Be Released In 2021

Owen Hart’s tragic death was featured on the season finale of Dark Side of the Ring’s Season 2. It sparked a lot of interest and the release official Owen Hart merchandise for the first time in over 20 years.

It is now being reported Kaleidoscope Film Distribution is planning to release a feature-length documentary on Owen Hart in early 2021, according to Screen Daily.

“Told in five enthralling chapters covering Owen’s upbringing, rise to fame, his life away from the ring, through the pressure-cooker atmosphere of the WWE, and its increasingly outlandish storylines that eventually led to his death"

It will feature interviews from his brother Bret as well as other members of the Hart Family.