Dolph Ziggler Rumored To Be Moving To Raw

Source: Dolph Ziggler is moving to RAW as part of the AJ Styles “trade” to SmackDown.

Styles moved to SmackDown from Raw in May for "superstars to be named late."

Insider source WrestleVotes is reporting on Twitter that Dolph Ziggler is moving from SmackDown to Raw as part of the trade that saw AJ Styles recently move to SmackDown.

