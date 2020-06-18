WWE Issues Statement On Jordan Devlin Abuse Accusations

A woman named Hannah Francesca has revealed current NXT Cruiserweight Champion, Jordan Devlin has physically abused her, and shared some photos of bruises as a result of the alleged assault.

She tweeted:

"This is scary. I'm really scared. Jordan Devlin did this to me. And this is just the physical damage. Not including my arse and back bruises….because I don't fancy posting that online"

WWE has issued a statement to WrestlingNews.co regarding the allegations against Jordan Devlin:

“We take any allegation of this nature very seriously and are looking into the matter.”