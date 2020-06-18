Jim Cornette & His Wife Accused Of Requesting Sexual Favours In Return For OVW Contract

As the #SpeakingOut gains traction on social media, Jim Cornette and his wife have been accused of grooming a wrestler who made the accusations on Twitter using the name @AKI_Evolution.

These accusations against Jim Cornette and his wife Stacey noted they attempted "to groom" the accuser while he was in OVW in exchange for a contract. The victim claims they were approached via private message sent "lewd pictures." When the accuser tried to get out of the situation they claim the couple “terrorize him.”

The couple also allegedly targeted others.

“I made a very vague post yesterday about @TheJimCornette.

In the face of current events I feel the need to clarify and speak up.

During my first year in the business, his wife, Stacy, attempted to groom me.

She approached via DM, sent me lewd photos I never asked for, implied protection from the Kentucky commission (stating he was a family friend), and told me she WAS going to f*ck me, as if I didn’t have a choice.

My experience with them is tame compared to others, though.

When Jim was booking at OVW, if you wanted a contract or on his show, you HAD to perform sexual acts on his wife, many times with him watching. This has happened for many, MANY people.

A close friend of mine was groomed and basically brainwashed by them for YEARS. When he finally escaped, Stacy went to great lengths to not only terrorize him, but to actively try to have other wrestlers physically assault him.

I was one of them. She sent me pictures show tires of his he’s slashed, and bragging about setting him up to lose his job, his apartment, even his car.

All because he escaped an extremely toxic relationship and didn’t want anything to do with them.

Stacy bragged about being able to call the Kentucky commission to give him ‘targets’. He was a family friend, and if she wanted, she could turn his attention to anyone licensed in the state to potentially hurt, and sometimes even ruin their careers.

When he says ‘cult of cornette’, it’s because he has a history of taking advantage of greenhorns using his power and position as booker for OVW in order to fufill his and his wife’s sexual desires.

They used their place of power to hurt many, many people.

No one wants to speak up because of his position in wrestling, but this is EXTREMELY common knowledge among OVW alumni.

This will probably ruin a lot of opportunities in wrestling, and that’s fine, but make no mistake: Jim Cornette is trash. He and his wife have made power plays in order to hurt many, many people.

f*ck you Jim. f*ck you Stacy. You are scum.

I just feel like I betrayed the school that let me learn the craft of professional wrestling. OVW is the reason I turned my life around. And I feel like I’ve betrayed them. That’s how messed up wrestling can be.

My hands are shaking and I’m scared sh*tless over typing this.

If it was a man sending a woman unwanted nudes, telling them how they WERE going to f*ck them, and tried to get them to actively commit crimes to hurt others, no one would tell me ‘I don’t see anything wrong with this.’

I hated it and how it made me feel.”