Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags.

Dear John, Learn how to do your job! Sincerely, Me https://t.co/mgrBaEXiim

Cone issued comments and said he did not think it was a fast count. The pin came as Cone was about to disqualify Jax for putting hands on him.

Earlier today WWE had given a storyline update as they're reviewing and looking into Nia Jax' conduct alongside WWE referee John Cone after the finish to the match against Asuka.

» More News From This Feed

Nia Jax Calls Out WWE Referee John Cone On Twitter

Earlier today WWE had given a storyline update as they're reviewing and looking into Nia Jax' conduct alongside WWE referee John Cone after the finish[...] Jun 18 - Earlier today WWE had given a storyline update as they're reviewing and looking into Nia Jax' conduct alongside WWE referee John Cone after the finish[...]

Bianca Belair Off WWE Programming Due To "Creative Reasons"?

The reason why we've not seen Bianca Belair on WWE programming lately appears to be due to creative reasons according to Dave Meltzer. Apparently she[...] Jun 18 - The reason why we've not seen Bianca Belair on WWE programming lately appears to be due to creative reasons according to Dave Meltzer. Apparently she[...]

David Starr Issues Statement After Being Accused Of Rape By Ex-Girlfriend

Independent wrestler David Starr has issued the following statement in response being accused of sexual assault/rape by his ex-girlfriend. Claims mad[...] Jun 18 - Independent wrestler David Starr has issued the following statement in response being accused of sexual assault/rape by his ex-girlfriend. Claims mad[...]

Kevin Owens Didn't Work This Week’s WWE Television Tapings

As previously reported, a WWE talent was tested positive for Coronavirus earlier this week which resulted in WWE carrying out a huge testing program f[...] Jun 18 - As previously reported, a WWE talent was tested positive for Coronavirus earlier this week which resulted in WWE carrying out a huge testing program f[...]

Jim Cornette Says Sami Zayn Is An ‘Annoying F*cker’

On his latest podcast, Jim Cornette was asked if Sami Zayn would make a good agent in WWE. Here is what he said: “You can’t f*ck[...] Jun 18 - On his latest podcast, Jim Cornette was asked if Sami Zayn would make a good agent in WWE. Here is what he said: “You can’t f*ck[...]

AEW Dynamite Quick Results (6/17/20)

Below are quick results for this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite: *Kenny Omega & “Hangman” Adam Page def. “The Natural&rdq[...] Jun 17 - Below are quick results for this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite: *Kenny Omega & “Hangman” Adam Page def. “The Natural&rdq[...]

WWE NXT Quick Results (6/17/20)

Below are quick results for this week’s edition of WWE NXT: *Imperium’s Marcel Barthel & Fabian Aichner def. Breezango to retain the [...] Jun 17 - Below are quick results for this week’s edition of WWE NXT: *Imperium’s Marcel Barthel & Fabian Aichner def. Breezango to retain the [...]

AEW Dynamite: Two Additional Matches Official For AEW Fyter Fest

On this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, two additional matches were made official for the upcoming two-night AEW Fyter Fest event. The first wi[...] Jun 17 - On this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, two additional matches were made official for the upcoming two-night AEW Fyter Fest event. The first wi[...]

WWE NXT: Results Of Women’s Tag Team Championship Match

On this week’s edition of WWE NXT, the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship was defended, as Sasha Banks and SmackDown Women’s Champion[...] Jun 17 - On this week’s edition of WWE NXT, the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship was defended, as Sasha Banks and SmackDown Women’s Champion[...]

WWE NXT: Matches Announced For Next Week

On this week’s edition of WWE NXT, the following matches were announced for next week’s broadcast: *Bronson Reed vs. Karrion Kross (with [...] Jun 17 - On this week’s edition of WWE NXT, the following matches were announced for next week’s broadcast: *Bronson Reed vs. Karrion Kross (with [...]

AEW Dynamite: Matches Announced For Next Week

On this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, the following matches were announced for next week’s broadcast *”The Spanish God” Sam[...] Jun 17 - On this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, the following matches were announced for next week’s broadcast *”The Spanish God” Sam[...]

WWE NXT: Championship Match Announced For Next Week

On this week’s edition of WWE NXT, it was announced by General Manager William Regal that on next week’s broadcast, Keith Lee will defend [...] Jun 17 - On this week’s edition of WWE NXT, it was announced by General Manager William Regal that on next week’s broadcast, Keith Lee will defend [...]

WWE Rehires Pat Buck

ProWrestlingSheet.com is reporting that WWE has rehired producer Pat Buck after initially releasing him back in the month of April due to cost-cutting[...] Jun 17 - ProWrestlingSheet.com is reporting that WWE has rehired producer Pat Buck after initially releasing him back in the month of April due to cost-cutting[...]

AEW Dynamite: Championship Match Announced For AEW Fyter Fest

On this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, another championship match was announced for the upcoming two-night edition of AEW Fyter Fest. That mat[...] Jun 17 - On this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, another championship match was announced for the upcoming two-night edition of AEW Fyter Fest. That mat[...]

WWE NXT: Results Of Tag Team Championship Match

On this week’s edition of WWE NXT, the NXT Tag Team Championship was defended, as Imperium’s Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner put the tit[...] Jun 17 - On this week’s edition of WWE NXT, the NXT Tag Team Championship was defended, as Imperium’s Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner put the tit[...]

AEW Dynamite: Results Of World Tag Team Championship Match

On this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, the All Elite Wrestling World Tag Team Championship was defended, as Kenny Omega and “Hangman&rdqu[...] Jun 17 - On this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, the All Elite Wrestling World Tag Team Championship was defended, as Kenny Omega and “Hangman&rdqu[...]

WWE SmackDown Superstar Moved To Raw Roster

WWE has decided to quietly move Mustafa Ali from SmackDown to the Raw roster, according to PWInsider. Ali hasn’t been on WWE programming since [...] Jun 17 - WWE has decided to quietly move Mustafa Ali from SmackDown to the Raw roster, according to PWInsider. Ali hasn’t been on WWE programming since [...]

Undertaker's Original Opponent For Super Showdown 2019 Revealed

Elias revealed on Instagram that he was originally planned to be The Undertaker's opponent at the WWE Super Showdown event in 2019 instead of Bill Gol[...] Jun 17 - Elias revealed on Instagram that he was originally planned to be The Undertaker's opponent at the WWE Super Showdown event in 2019 instead of Bill Gol[...]

Today's WWE Television Tapings Described As A ‘Clusterf***’

Insider source WrestleVotes posted the following from an anonymous source at today's WWE television tapings at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, [...] Jun 17 - Insider source WrestleVotes posted the following from an anonymous source at today's WWE television tapings at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, [...]

Today’s Scheduled WWE SmackDown Taping Canceled

WWE has canceled the SmackDown tapings that were scheduled for this afternoon due to the fact the COVID-19 test results did not arrive in time. Talen[...] Jun 17 - WWE has canceled the SmackDown tapings that were scheduled for this afternoon due to the fact the COVID-19 test results did not arrive in time. Talen[...]

WWE Scheduled For A Mammoth Day Of Television Tapings

WWE is scheduled for a mammoth day of television tapings today from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. The company was forced to suspend TV[...] Jun 17 - WWE is scheduled for a mammoth day of television tapings today from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. The company was forced to suspend TV[...]

R-Truth Receives His Own WWE Network Game Show

WWE has announced that 24/7 Champion R-Truth is getting his own WWE Network show. Truth announced on WWE's The Bump that "R-Truth's Game Show" will d[...] Jun 17 - WWE has announced that 24/7 Champion R-Truth is getting his own WWE Network show. Truth announced on WWE's The Bump that "R-Truth's Game Show" will d[...]

What's Planned For Tonight's Episode of WWE NXT on USA Network?

Tonight’s WWE NXT episode returns to the USA Network from 8PM EST from the NXT Arena at Full Sail University. Two matches have already be[...] Jun 17 - Tonight’s WWE NXT episode returns to the USA Network from 8PM EST from the NXT Arena at Full Sail University. Two matches have already be[...]

What's On Tap For Tonight's Episode Of AEW Dynamite On TNT?

AEW Dynamite returns to TNT tonight at 8 pm EST for another action-packed show. Much of the lineup has already been announced below: - TN[...] Jun 17 - AEW Dynamite returns to TNT tonight at 8 pm EST for another action-packed show. Much of the lineup has already been announced below: - TN[...]