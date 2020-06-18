Bianca Belair Off WWE Programming Due To "Creative Reasons"?

The reason why we've not seen Bianca Belair on WWE programming lately appears to be due to creative reasons according to Dave Meltzer.

Apparently she didn't fit in with the "wacky skits" WWE had her doing with The Street Profits, Angelo Ford and her husband Montez Ford. WWE officials then decided to not put her on TV because she wasn't involved in any current program.

"It's a new cycle and we will see", Meltzer had stated on the message board.