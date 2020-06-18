WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
David Starr Issues Statement After Being Accused Of Rape By Ex-Girlfriend

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 18, 2020

Independent wrestler David Starr has issued the following statement in response being accused of sexual assault/rape by his ex-girlfriend.

Claims made by his ex-girlfriend can be read on her Twitter.

Starr's statement:

"Over the course of my life I have grown & matured a tremendous amount, but when it comes to my personal relationships with women I have acted like a child.

With nearly every partner I've had, I have lied, cheated, lied about the cheating then repeated that cycle. When it comes to relationships with my partners, I am emotionally immature to say the least. This comes from a lack of self value. That lack of self value stems from a lifetime of parental issues amongst numerous other surrounding circumstances. This is no excuse for the lies, the cheating and attempts to manipulate my way out of the consequences but rather just to say that I've recognized where I've done wrong and why I continued those wrong & immature behaviors.

Since August 2019, I have been going to a therapist. It has helped me reach an understanding as to why I do these things to my partners and has helped me get to the root cause of my neediness, crave for external validation and my inability to be truly honest with my partners. Through therapy and other forms of self care, I am taking the steps so that I won't put anyone through this again. That will only come through truly valuing myself internally, which I'm seeing now is a long and tough journey.

The existence of a mask has acted as a defense mechanism to not look introspectively. That lack of introspection is the reason why my behavior towards partners has continued. The strange dichotomy is that social media has also exposed me to ideas that have inspired personal growth in a myriad of other ways including my views on society, economics, politics and government. Regardless of that, my dependence on external validation has been detrimental to my own personal emotional development.

I've known that my actions would cause people around me pain, with my partners taking the brunt of the impact. I know those actions cause myself pain as well and creates unnecessary chaos in my life. I have been forced to come to these realizations. I am tired of being the way I am with my partners. There's no other way around it other than to confront my issues head on and recognize that when it comes to relationships with my partners, I've been the bad guy. That doesn't mean that my partners have been perfect or that I haven't been on the receiving end of abuse. That doesn't mean that my own lack of self value and my relationship with my parents haven't subjected myself to attaching to other imperfect people. But in many ways I believe that my gaslighting behavior contributed to my partners' trauma that caused lashing out. I have repeatedly apologized to my partners about hurting them and I sincerely meant those apologies. However, the apologies were never complete. The reason being was because of that lack of self analysis which has resulted in a repeating of the cycle.

By never taking the time to focus on me, I've acted like a teenage boy towards partners. Quite simply, I need to grow the f*** up.

I'm trying to do better and I don't want to hurt anyone anymore.

I apologize to anyone who looks to me as a role model and anyone that I've disappointed.

Most importantly, I sincerely apologize to Jackie, Allison, Kali, Victoria, Bella and any other partners I've had for any and all torment I've put you through because of my own inability to mature and to love myself. You all deserved better than what I gave you."

